Raymond Ltd (RYMD.NS)

Raymond says associate signs agreements with Pacific Dunlop Holdings (Singapore) and Ansell Ltd

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Raymond Ltd :Raymond Ltd - J K Investo Trade (India) signed agreements with respect to JV co J K Ansell Pvt Ltd with Pacific Dunlop Holdings (Singapore) and Ansell Ltd.Says JK Investo trade will buy stake in Pacific Dunlop Holdings for 193 million rupees.Says JK Investo trade will sell gloves business stake to Pacific Dunlop Holdings for 113 million rupees.

Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa

June 20 (Reuters) - Raymond Ltd ::Says Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa.Commences operations in Ethiopia to cater to export markets of USA and Europe.Says facility expected to generate employment for over 2500 people in the first phase.

Raymond recommends dividend of 1.25 rupees per share

April 28 (Reuters) - Raymond Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.25 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees.

Raymond Ltd posts Dec qtr consol loss

Raymond Ltd : Raymond Ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 146.9 million rupees . Raymond Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 13.07 billion rupees .Raymond Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 390.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.80 billion rupees.

Raymond Ltd Sept qtr consol profit surges

Raymond Ltd : Raymond Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 265.9 million rupees . Raymond Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 15.53 billion rupees .Raymond Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 56.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.86 billion rupees.

Raymond Ltd unit enters share purchase agreement with Neel Metals Products

Raymond Ltd : Enterprise value of Rose was arrived at 201. 9 million rupees . Unit Ring Plus Aqua entered into share purchase agreement with Neel Metals Products .Agreement with Neel Metals Products Limited, to transfer by way of sale its entire equity share holding in JV Rose Engineered Products India.

Raymond June-qtr consol loss widens

Raymond Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net loss 166.1 million rupees;consol net sales 10.57 billion rupees .