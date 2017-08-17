Edition:
United States

Raymond Ltd (RYMD.NS)

RYMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

892.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs7.05 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs885.50
Open
Rs885.95
Day's High
Rs901.95
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Volume
376,472
Avg. Vol
727,746
52-wk High
Rs918.65
52-wk Low
Rs458.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Raymond says associate signs agreements with Pacific Dunlop Holdings (Singapore) and Ansell Ltd
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 07:42am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Raymond Ltd :Raymond Ltd - J K Investo Trade (India) signed agreements with respect to JV co J K Ansell Pvt Ltd with Pacific Dunlop Holdings (Singapore) and Ansell Ltd.Says JK Investo trade will buy stake in Pacific Dunlop Holdings for 193 million rupees.Says JK Investo trade will sell gloves business stake to Pacific Dunlop Holdings for 113 million rupees.  Full Article

Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 05:29am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Raymond Ltd ::Says Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa.Commences operations in Ethiopia to cater to export markets of USA and Europe.Says facility expected to generate employment for over 2500 people in the first phase.  Full Article

Raymond recommends dividend of 1.25 rupees per share
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 08:54am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Raymond Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.25 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees.  Full Article

Raymond Ltd posts Dec qtr consol loss
Wednesday, 25 Jan 2017 06:30am EST 

Raymond Ltd : Raymond Ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 146.9 million rupees . Raymond Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 13.07 billion rupees .Raymond Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 390.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.80 billion rupees.  Full Article

Raymond Ltd Sept qtr consol profit surges
Wednesday, 26 Oct 2016 08:00am EDT 

Raymond Ltd : Raymond Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 265.9 million rupees . Raymond Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 15.53 billion rupees .Raymond Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 56.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.86 billion rupees.  Full Article

Raymond Ltd unit enters share purchase agreement with Neel Metals Products
Wednesday, 21 Sep 2016 11:48pm EDT 

Raymond Ltd : Enterprise value of Rose was arrived at 201. 9 million rupees . Unit Ring Plus Aqua entered into share purchase agreement with Neel Metals Products .Agreement with Neel Metals Products Limited, to transfer by way of sale its entire equity share holding in JV Rose Engineered Products India.  Full Article

Raymond June-qtr consol loss widens
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 07:35am EDT 

Raymond Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net loss 166.1 million rupees;consol net sales 10.57 billion rupees .  Full Article

Raymond Ltd News

BRIEF-Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa

* Says Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa

Earnings vs. Estimates

