Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)

Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations.Sherritt International Corp - ‍reiterates production guidance for 2017​.Sherritt International Corp - ‍Hurricane Irma has not had any material impact on expected 2017 production emanating from Cuba​.SSherritt International Corp - co also confirmed that none of its facilities incurred more than minimal damage.Sherritt International Corp - activities at its Moa Joint Venture and Oil and Gas and Power facilities in Cuba have been restored to normal capacity.​.

Sherritt International provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations.Sherritt International Corp - ‍confirmed that all of its Cuba-based personnel are safely accounted for​.Sherritt - facilities associated with Moa JV, oil and gas and power operations incurred only minimal damages as a result of Hurricane Irma​.Sherritt International Corp - ‍will determine what impact, if any, disruption caused by Irma will have on co's expected 2017 production totals.​.

Sherritt announces Q2 revenue of C$13.6 million

July 26 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :Sherritt announces Q2 2017 results.Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$13.6 million.Sherritt International Corp - Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$13.6 million, down 11% from its comparable period last year.Sherritt International Corp - Full year moa nickel production guidance has been reduced by 1,500 tonnes to a range between 31,500 - 32,500 tonnes.Sherritt International Corp qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.35.Sherritt International Corp - FY finished cobalt production guidance remains unchanged at 3,500 - 3,800 tonnes.

Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle

May 1 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle.Sherritt International Corp says Sherritt to remain as operator until at least 2024 in joint venture.Sherritt - elimination of Ambatovy JV additional partner loans, $1.4 billion at March 31, 2017, from sherritt's balance sheet with transfer of 28% interest in ambatovy.Sherritt International - revised joint venture partnership terms for sherritt to escrow about $23 million to satisfy 12% of potential future funding requirements.

Sherritt International Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share C$0.25

April 26 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :Q1 combined revenue up 19 percent to c$228 million .Sherritt announces q1 2017 results.Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.25.Sherritt international corp qtrly ambatovy nickel production was down 14% compared to q1 2016, and down 25% from q4 2016.Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.19, revenue view c$84.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sherritt international corp - capital spending of $2.1 million in quarter is expected to increase next quarter and over course of year.Capital spending is down 36% in this quarter compared to q1 of 2016.Production guidance for 2017 remains in place.Says all amounts are canadian dollars.

Sherritt International reports Q1 revenue fell 14 pct to C$13.4 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :Sherritt announces Q1 2017 results.Q1 revenue fell 14 percent to C$13.4 million.Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.25.Sherritt International Corp qtrly Ambatovy nickel production was down 14% compared to Q1 2016, and down 25% from Q4 2016.Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.19, revenue view C$84.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sherritt International Corp - capital spending of $2.1 million in quarter is expected to increase next quarter and over course of year.Capital spending is down 36% in this quarter compared to Q1 of 2016.Production guidance for 2017 remains in place.

Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28

Sherritt International Corp : Sherritt announces Q4 and year end 2016 results . Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations . Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sherritt International Corp- capital spending guidance for 2017 is approximately US$28 million . Sherritt International Corp qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.37 .Qtrly revenue $70.5 million versus $76.5 million.

Sherritt announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance

Sherritt International Corp : Sherritt announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance . Sees 2017 total nickel production 81,000-86,000 tonnes . Sees 2017 total cobalt production 7,300-7,900 tonnes .Sees 2017 total oil and gas prodution 6,400-7,000 boepd.

Sherritt International reports qtrly loss from cont ops of $0.41 per share

Sherritt International Corp - :Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.41, revenue $58.5 million versus $76.9 million.

Sherritt provides update on Moa joint venture operations following hurricane Matthew

Sherritt International Corp : Sherritt provides an update on the Moa joint venture operations following hurricane Matthew . Sherritt International - Moa joint venture mine and high pressure acid leach operations in Eastern Cuba have resumed operations with minimal damage . Sherritt International - gradual shutdown measures were implemented ahead of hurricane and operations have subsequently resumed in a staged process . Production was impacted by shutdown and by delayed shipments when carriers were unable to dock safely at Moa port . Sherritt says current full year guidance range of 33,500 - 34,500 tonnes finished nickel is expected to remain intact ."we have no reported fatalities or injuries on or off-site".