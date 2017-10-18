South32 Ltd (S32J.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

South32 says qtrly metallurgical coal production ‍494​ kt

Oct 19 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd :qtrly metallurgical coal production ‍494​ kt versus 1,437 kt in prior quarter.qtrly manganese ore production ‍1,304​ kwmt versus 1,314 kwmt in prior quarter.Maintained annual production guidance for operations ‍​.Confirmed will operate one Longwall at the illawarra metallurgical coal Appin mine across the remainder of fy18‍​.Qtrly aluminium production ‍249 kt versus 248 kt in prior quarter."‍fy18 production guidance for Illawarra metallurgical coal will be provided in due course"​.‍Longwall 707 is expected to be completed in june 2018 quarter​.

South32 ‍concludes review into Illawarra metallurgical coal

Oct 13 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd :‍Concluded its review into Illawarra metallurgical coal's operating systems and processes​.‍Completed remedial action required to safely and sustainably recommence production at Appin mine​.‍illawarra metallurgical coal produced 819KT of coal during Sept. 2017 quarter​.Unit operating costs and profitability will be significantly impacted by a lower rate of production in FY18​.‍Longwall 707 restarted production and co plans to operate a single longwall at Appin mine​.

South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining

Sept 15 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd :South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining.South32 Ltd - ‍entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated​.South32 Ltd - acquiror will not acquire any interest in acquisition shares until such acquisition shares are delivered to acquiror on completion date.

South32 says FY revenue rose 20 pct

Aug 24 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd :fy pro forma revenue $ 6,950 million versus $5,812 million a year ago.fy pro forma underlying earnings from continuing operations $1,146 million versus $138 million.Group's production guidance for fy18 is largely unchanged for majority of our operations.Announced a fully franked final dividend of us$334m, representing 50% of underlying earnings in second half.Production at cannington and south africa energy coal is, however, expected to decline in FY18."increased our capital management program to us$750m, which is 6% of our market capitalisation".Are reviewing operating systems and practices, with a specific emphasis on gas drainage and ventilation at Appin colliery.A staged ramp-up of Appin 707 longwall is expected to commence in early september..capital management program has subsequently been increased to us$750m, with 105.8m shares purchased to date for a cash consideration of us$211m."depreciation and amortisation (excluding equity accounted investments) is expected to remain largely unchanged at approximately us$760m.".Group's production guidance for fy18 is largely unchanged for majority of our operations.production at cannington and south africa energy coal is, however, expected to decline in fy18 in accordance with prior market disclosure.Expected to see sustaining capital expenditure, excluding equity accounted investments, of us$430m in fy18.

Mastermyne has been awarded contract to supply development labour to South32's illawarra coal operations

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mastermyne Group Ltd :Has been awarded a contract to supply development labour to South32's illawarra coal operations at its Appin colliery.Contract is for provision of mine roadway development services which is expected to employ 130 personnel and deliver annual revenues of $20 million​.

South32 says Q4 manganese ore production 1,314 kwmt

July 20 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd ::Q4 manganese ore production 1,314 KWMT versus 1,285 KWMT in prior quarter.Qtrly metallurgical coal production 1,437 kt versus 1,431 kt in prior quarter.

South32 Ltd updates on share buy-back

July 4 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd ::Says ‍since 1 June it has acquired 48.1 million ordinary shares for $126.7 million pursuant to on-market buy- back​.These shares have been cancelled as set out in attached ASIC forms 484(c) - cancellation of shares​.

South32 suspends mining at NSW's Appin

June 30 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd :"On 28 june 2017 we withdrew appin workforce from mine as a precautionary measure".On 28 june 2017 withdrew appin workforce from mine as a precautionary measure.Notified new south wales department of planning and environment ( regulator) of details of withdrawal.."We confirm that dendrobium mine remains in operation and that production guidance for fy17 remains on track".Confirm that dendrobium mine remains in operation and that production guidance for fy17 remains on track."We subsequently confirmed that there was no gas exceedance or breach of gas limits".Regulator had issued prohibition notice & expressed concern on recent gas exceedance events & operating practices of Illawarra metallurgical coal operation.

South32 updates on FY17 production guidance at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

May 10 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd ::Advises production at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal in FY17 is expected to be at least 10 percent below prior guidance of 7.9Mt.Revised production forecast for FY17 to be provided, with decrease expected to translate directly to sales given low inventory levels."A commensurate increase in unit costs is also anticipated".On 7 May 2017, elevated gas concentrations were recorded at Appin Area 7; all personnel were safely evacuated.Production at Area 7 and Area 9 longwalls has been suspended until our investigation into incident is completed.

South32 says qtrly metallurgical coal production 1,431 kt

April 27 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd :qtrly metallurgical coal production 1,431 kt versus 1,392 kt in prior quarter.Qtrly alumina production 1,288 kt versus 1,320 kt in prior quarter.March quarter aluminum production 245 kt versus 249 kt prior quarter.announced a us$500m capital management program.maintained fy17 production guidance at illawarra metallurgical coal.cannington's operating unit cost, including sustaining capital expenditure, is now expected to increase to us$155/t (previously us$141/t).capital expenditure of approximately us$420m (previously us$450m) is now expected in fy17.revised fy17 and fy18 production guidance at south africa energy coal following heavy rainfall.