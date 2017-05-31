SMA Solar Technology AG (S92G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SMA Solar Technology and MVV Energie partner on direct marketing of solar power

May 31 (Reuters) - SMA Solar Technology AG ::SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG AND MVV ENERGIE AG PARTNER ON DIRECT MARKETING OF SOLAR POWER.‍SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG AND MANNHEIM-BASED ENERGY COMPANY MVV ENERGIE AG HAVE ENTERED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP IN DIRECT MARKETING OF SOLAR POWER​.‍AIM IS TO WORK TOGETHER TO DEVELOP A SOLUTION THAT ENABLES INSTALLERS AND OPERATORS OF PV SYSTEMS WITH AN OUTPUT OF MORE THAN 100 KWP TO INTEGRATE THESE SYSTEMS DIRECTLY INTO ENERGY TRADING SIMPLY AND COST-EFFECTIVELY IMMEDIATELY UPON COMMISSIONING​.‍JOINT SOLUTION WILL BE LAUNCHED AT BEGINNING OF NEXT YEAR​.

Beijing Dinghan Technology's unit to acquire SMA Railway Technology GmbH

Beijing Dinghan Technology Co Ltd <300011.SZ> :Says its Hong Kong unit signs agreement to acquire SMA Railway Technology GmbH for up to 200 million yuan ($29.04 million).

SMA Solar technology ag provisional figures 2016 and guidance 2017

SMA Solar Technology AG : 2016 fiscal year sales of around 940 million euros ($1.01 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of over 140 million euros with depreciation and amortization of around 75 million euros . In FY increased operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to approximately 65 million euros (pro-forma 2015: 43.3 million euros) .For 2017 fiscal year, managing board expects sales of 830 million to 900 million euros and EBITDA of 70 million euros to 90 million euros, due in particular to persistently high price pressure.

SMA Solar changes board positions

Sma Solar : Says Roland Grebe, board member for HR, IT and service operations is resigning from managing board for personal reasons and leaving company as of december 31, 2016 . Says in addition, supervisory board and Pierre-Pascal Urbon agreed upon a contract extension by another five years to 2022 . Says supervisory board of SMA solar technology AG has resolved changes to sma managing board . Says Roland Grebe and supervisory board came to a corresponding agreement today . Says supervisory board has appointed Ulrich Hadding as board member for finance, HR and legal effective january 1, 2017. . Says dr. Jürgen reinert will remain responsible for development, operations and business units. .dgap-news: sma solar technology changes board positions.

SMA Solar CEO says experiencing some delays in projects in U.S.

Sma Solar Technology Ag : Ceo says we experience some delays in projects in u.s. Market, but overall situation is intact . Ceo says sees strong interest from strategic investors in sma railway technology unit it is trying to sell Further company coverage: [S92G.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

SMA Solar CEO says July earnings nearly matched all of Q2

SMA Solar Technology AG CEO tells Reuters : Earnings in July were nearly as good as whole Q2 . Aims to lower fixed costs by another 15 percent in coming months Further company coverage: [S92G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

SMA Solar says upper end of forecast range is ambitious

SMA Solar : H1 sales rose 15.1 percent to 494.1 million eur . H1 profit 19.4 million eur versus -21.4 million eur loss year ago . Is anticipating a further intensification of price pressure in 2017 compared to current year . Announcing closure of production locations in Denver, USA, and Cape Town, South Africa .Upper end of forecast earnings range is ambitious given price developments in solar industry.

Sma Solar Technology AG takes stake in Silicon Valley group Tigo

Sma Solar Technology AG:Is taking 27 percent stake in Tigo Energy Inc as part of $20 million capital increase of Los Gatos-based group.Investment will give SMA access to market of module-level power electronics (MLPE), with estimated annual market volume of about 700 million euros ($796 million).

Sma Solar Technology AG confirms FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Sma Solar Technology AG:Sees 2016 EBITDA of 150-190 million euros.Says still expects sales of 950 million euros to 1.05 billion euros in 2016.Says still expects EBIT of 80-120 million euros in 2016.Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.14 euros per share.FY 2016 revenue 1,059 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 127.39 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 204.00 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sma Solar Technology to provide PV systems' performance data to TenneT

Sma Solar Technology AG:Says SMA collaborates with TenneT for better solar power feed-in predictions.Says ‍signed a contract for provision of current performance data from PV systems​.