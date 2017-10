Banco de Sabadell SA (SABE.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sabadell sells its hotel management platform for 630.7 mln euro‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - BANCO DE SABADELL SA ::ITS UNIT HOTEL INVESTMENT PARTNERS SELLS 100 PERCENT OF HI PARTNERS HOLDCO VALUE ADDED TO HALLEY HOLDCO FOR 630.7 MILLION EURO‍​.TRANSACTION IS ESTIMATED TO GENERATE NET CAPITAL GAIN OF 55 MILLION EUROS IN THE RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR FY 2017.TRANSACTION TO GENERATE 22 BASIS POINTS OF COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1).

Sabadell confirms board meeting to analyse change of headquarters

Oct 5 (Reuters) - BANCO DE SABADELL SA ::SAYS BOARD SHALL MEET TODAY IN AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING IN ORDER TO ANALYSE THE POSSIBLE RELOCATION OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE.‍​.

Banco de Sabadell completes sale of Sabadell United Bank to US Iberiabank

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BANCO DE SABADELL SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAD COMPLETED THE SALE OF ITS UNIT SABADELL UNITED BANK NA (SUB) UPON THE TRANSFER OF THE SHARES REPRESENTING 100 PERCENT STAKE OF ITS UNIT TO THE US ENTITY IBERIABANK CORPORATION (IBKC).SABADELL HAS RECEIVED FROM IBKC $796.0 MILLION IN CASH AND 2,610,304 IBKC SHARES REPRESENTING 4.87 PERCENT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL, WITH A VALUE, AS AT CLOSE OF TRADING ON JULY 28, OF $209.0 MILLION.THE ESTIMATED EARNINGS ON THE TRANSACTION, WHICH INCLUDE THE CAPITAL GAIN AND EARNINGS GENERATED BY SUB DURING THE YEAR, IS OF 402 MILLION EUROS.

Sabadell H1 net profit up at 450.6 million euros versus year ago

July 28 (Reuters) - Banco de Sabadell SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 450.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 425.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 1.94 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.94 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.NON-PERFORMING LOANS RATIO 5.49 PERCENT AT END-JUNE.PHASE-IN CET 1 CAPITAL RATIO 12.7 PERCENT AT END-JUNE.FULLY LOADED CORE TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 12.1 PERCENT AT END-JUNE.

Banco Sabadell reaffirms 2017 net profit target of 800 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell CEO Jaime Guardiola: :Reaffirms net profit target of 800 million euros ($875 million) for 2017.

Spain's Sabadell maintains 1 pct NII forecast for 2017

April 28 (Reuters) - Banco De Sabadell Sa Chief Financial Officer Tomas Varela says on a conference call::"NII (net interest income) is tracking well, the guidance remains as an increase of 1 pct for the year at group level.".

Banco de Sabadell sells 5 pct of Fluidra at 4.75 eur/shr

Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA: Says Fidentiis and Banco de Sabadell SA have closed placement of 5 percent of Fluidra SA at 4.75 euros ($4.99) per share, which represents a discount of 7.86 percent versus closing price of the session .Bansabadell Inversio Desenvolupament SAU, a wholly owned unit of Banco de Sabadell, has completely divested its stake in Fluidra.

Banco de Sabadell places 5 pct stake of Fluidra

Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA: Says Fidentiis and Banco de Sabadell SA are placing a stake of 5 percent of Fluidra SA in accelerated bookbuilding offer .Share placement under mandate from Bansabadell Inversio Desenvolupament SAU, a unit of Banco de Sabadell.

Spain's Banco Sabadell sees ROE of over 10 pct by 2020

Spain's Banco Sabadell :Says it expects to Return on Equity (ROE) of over 10 percent by 2020 compared to 5.84 percent at end 2016.

Spain's Sabadell will announce strategic 2018-2020 plan on Feb. 7

Spain's Sabadell : Says will give strategic update on Feb. 7 . Says new strategic plan will cover 2018-2020 period .Says is aiming to reduce toxic assets by 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion) in 2017.