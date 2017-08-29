SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd (SACJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SA Corporate Real Estate Fund says HY distributions per share up 4.4pct

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sa Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd ::DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS TO JUNE 2017 UP 4.4%. AT 22.38 CPS.

SA Corporate Real Estate Fund places 113.2 mln shares

June 30 (Reuters) - Sa Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd :SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd - placed 113.2 million shares, representing 4.68287% of ordinary issued share capital of SA corporate.Says placing was priced at ZAR 5.30 per ordinary share and raised gross proceeds of about ZAR 600 million.

SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers to raise up to 600 mln rand via placing​

June 29 (Reuters) - SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd ::Intention to conduct placing of new shares, to raise up to 600 million rand of gross proceeds​.Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild process which will be launched immediately​.‍Only public investors will be eligible to participate​.A division of Absa Bank is acting as sole bookrunner and transaction sponsor in connection with placing​.‍Net proceeds of placing will be utilised by company to fund acquisitions and/or capital expenditure​.‍timing of closing of book will be at absolute discretion of SA corporate​.Details of number of placing shares, placing price will be announced as soon as practicable after bookbuild close​.‍Application will be made for placing shares to be listed on jse with effect from July 5.

SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers : Placing will price at 5.30 rand per ordinary share, raise gross proceeds of approximately 600 million rand .Increased number of placing shares to 114.2 million, representing 4.96 percent of co's share capital.

Sa Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers : To conduct placing of new shares in co to raise approximately zar500 million of gross proceeds .Absa corporate and investment bank is acting as sole bookrunner.

Calgro M3, SA Corporate enter into property deal

Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd : SA Corporate and Calgro M3 joint initiative and acquisition of its first phase portfolio of properties . SA Corporate subsidiary will subscribe for 51 pct and Calgro Real Estate for 49 pct of issued share capital in Afhco Calgro M3 Consortium (the company) . Effective date in respect of joint initiative and proposed transaction will be 1 September 2016 . Full initial transaction consideration amounts to R1,639 billion . Net asset value of company upon completion of initial transaction will be R1,065 billion .Co will target a net yield on property acquisition cost (including a 5 pct rental shortfall guarantee) of circa 11 pct for development projects.

SA Corporate Real Estate six-month NAV/shr up 2.3 pct

SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd : Interim distribution growth - 9.1 pct higher than June 2015 . Value of co's independently valued property portfolio increased by R678.8m to R13.1 bln as at June (Dec 2015: R12.4 bln) . Nav per share (446 cps) increased by 2.3 pct (Dec 2015: 436 cps) .Committed developments of R988.3 mln, acquisitions and contracted acquisitions of R868.0 mln.