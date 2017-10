Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sadbhav Engineering wins bid for ‍development of land for SIPC for 1.67 bln rupees

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sadbhav Engineering Ltd :Won bid for ‍development of land for Smart Industrial Port City (SIPC) location 2 at Kandla-Gandhidham-Adipur complex​.Says ‍contract bid price is 1.67 billion rupees ; construction period of contract is 9 months​.

Sadbhav Engineering declared successful bidder for two projects

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sadbhav Engineering Ltd :Says declared successful bidder in bid for two projects on epc mode for aggregating value of INR 9 billion.

India's Sadbhav Engineering June-qtr profit up 14 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sadbhav Engineering Ltd :June quarter profit 554.8 million rupees versus 486.8 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 477.2 million rupees.June quarter total income 9.48 billion rupees versus 8.12 billion rupees last year.

Sadbhav Engineering appoints Shashin V. Patel as chairman, MD

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd :Vishnubhai M. Patel appointed as "chairman emeritus" and Shashin V. Patel appointed as chairman and managing director of co.

Sadbhav Engineering Dec-qtr profit rises about 82 pct

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 524.2 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 8.65 billion rupees . Sadbhav engineering ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 372.9 million rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 287.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.53 billion rupees.