Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANQUE FEDERATIVE CREDIT MUTUEL::BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.3.2M SHARES OF SAFRAN, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 0.8% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.2.8M SHARES OF EIFFAGE, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 2.9% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL SAYS WILL NO LONGER HOLD ANY SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE SHARES AFTER THESE TRANSACTIONS‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL BE MANAGED BY SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING, SOLE BOOKRUNNER.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - DEFINITIVE TERMS OF THE PLACEMENTS WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE BOOKBUILDINGS PROCESS.

Delays of Zodiac's Seats UK branch now amount in days, CFO says

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace Sa :"We are working with less tensions in relationships with OEMS (aircraft manufacturers)," Zodiac CFO Didier Fontaine said in a conference call. .Delays in deliveries of Zodiac's Seats UK branch now amount in days, not months, CFO said. .

Ses selects Arianespace for its fifth launch of four O3B satellites​

Sept 12 (Reuters) - SES SA ::‍SES HAS SELECTED ARIANESPACE FOR ITS FIFTH LAUNCH OF FOUR O3B SATELLITES​.

Ses selects Arianespace for launch of SES-17

Sept 12 (Reuters) - SES SA ::SES SELECTS ARIANESPACE FOR LAUNCH OF SES-17.‍LAUNCH FROM FRENCH GUIANA IN 2021​.

Aerospace group Safran invests in French start-up Cailabs

July 10 (Reuters) - Safran ::* Announces equity investment in Cailabs, through Safran Corporate Ventures, its corporate venture subsidiary dedicated to investments in innovative technology companies.* Safran led a new round of financing of 5 million euros, subscribed by Safran Corporate Ventures and existing shareholders .* Cailabs is a spinoff from the Kastler Brossel Laboratory (a joint research unit between the Ecole Normale Supérieure, Pierre et Marie Curie University and French national scientific research agency CNRS), specialized in quantum physics and optics. .* Cailabs has developed a patented disruptive technology, called Multi Plane Light Conversion, based on the manipulation of light.* "Cailabs forecasts very strong growth from now to 2020 because of its very innovative solutions to critical industrial problems, validated by several proofs of concept in different sectors," said Eric Dalbiès, Safran Executive Vice President for Strategy and M&A, and Chairman of Safran Corporate Ventures.

Safran acquires ISEI

June 22 (Reuters) - SAFRAN ::SAFRAN ACQUIRES ISEI, A SPECIALIST IN HELICOPTER FLIGHT DATA MANAGEMENT.

Safran announces signing of a technological cooperation agreement with Alstom

June 22 (Reuters) - SAFRAN ::ALSTOM AND SAFRAN SIGN A TECHNOLOGICAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT.COLLABORATIVE PROJECTS INITIATED UNDER THE COOPERATION SHOULD SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY BY 2020.

Safran buys helicopter flight data firm ISEI

June 22 (Reuters) - Safran ::* Safran Electronics & Defense has purchased the French company ISEI, specialized in flight data acquisition systems and associated services for helicopters and light airplanes.* Agreement for the sale was today at the Paris Air Show by Jean-Claude Marcellet, President of ISEI, and Martin Sion, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Electronics & Defense.* ISEI’s systems will be added to the Cassiopée product range from Safran Electronics & Defense, designed to enhance operational efficiency for airlines and other operators.* Financial terms not disclosed.

French group Safran buys stake in Kalray

June 22 (Reuters) - Safran ::* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran.* Safran Corporate Ventures is participating in a €23.6 million round of fresh funding alongside investors that have backed Kalray for many years, including CEA Investissement and ACE Management, in addition to a new Asian investor, the Pengpai investment fund.

Safran successfully issues EUR 1 bln floating rate notes

June 22 (Reuters) - SAFRAN SA ::ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY SUCCESS OF ITS DUAL TRANCHE OFFERING OF FLOATING RATE NOTES FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 1 BILLION EUROS.TRANCHES HAVE TWO-YEAR AND FOUR-YEAR MATURITIES.TWO-YEAR TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO 500 MILLION EUROS AND WILL BEAR A COUPON OF 3 MONTH EURIBOR + 30 BPS PER ANNUM AND WILL BE ISSUED AT 100.059% OF NOMINAL VALUE.FOUR-YEAR TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO 500 MILLIONS EUROS AND WILL BEAR A COUPON OF 3 MONTH EURIBOR + 57 BPS AND WILL BE ISSUED AT 100% OF THE NOMINAL VALUE.ORDER BOOK WAS OVER 3.5 BILLION EUROS.SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 28 JUNE 2017.DEUTSCHE BANK AG, LONDON BRANCH AND NATIXIS ARE THE GLOBAL COORDINATORS .TOGETHER WITH GLOBAL COORDINATORS, MUFJ SECURITIES EMEA PLC AND BANCO SANTANDER SA ARE JOINT LEAD MANAGERS.