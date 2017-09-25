Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Safestore Holdings buys Stork Self Storage for 56 mln stg

Sept 25 (Reuters) - SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC ::‍ACQUISITION OF STORK SELF STORAGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (TRADING AS ALLIGATOR SELF STORAGE) FOR 56 MLN STG​.‍EARNINGS ACCRETIVE FROM COMPLETION, FURTHER CONSOLIDATION OF UK MARKET​.‍AT CONSIDERATION PRICE, SSSHL PORTFOLIO HAS AN IMPLIED FIRST YEAR NET OPERATING INCOME YIELD OF C.7.7 PCT 2​.

Safestore expects full year earnings to be in line with expectations​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC ::‍GROUP REVENUE IN Q3 IN CER 1 GREW BY 12.5%​.‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE IN Q3 IN CER 1 INCREASED 3.2% WITH STRONG PARIS PERFORMANCE​.‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE CLOSING OCCUPANCY OF 76.0% (UP 1.2 PPTS ON Q3 2016)​.‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE AVERAGE STORAGE RATE IN Q3 IN CER 1 GREW 0.8%​.‍REFLECTING NORMAL INDUSTRY TRADING PATTERNS, WE ANTICIPATE A REDUCTION IN OCCUPANCY IN Q4 COMPARED TO Q3​.‍ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR EARNINGS WILL BE IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS​.

Safestore says half-year revenue up 15.7 pct

June 15 (Reuters) - Safestore Holdings Plc :Interim dividend up 16.7 percent to 4.2 penceper share.H1 ‍group revenue up 15.7% (12.4% at cer 1 ) . Group like-for-like 2 revenue at cer 1 up 3.7% with uk up 3.9% and paris up 2.9%​.‍16.7% increase in interim dividend to 4.2p (2016: 3.6p)​.‍notwithstanding uncertain macro-economic backdrop, group continues to generate a record number of enquiries across its entire platform​.‍as we enter our peak trading period, we continue to see good levels of interest in self-storage in uk and increasing momentum in paris​.‍is in a strong position and remains on-course to meet board's full year expectations​.

Safestore sees FY earnings "slighty ahead" of forecasts

Safestore Holdings Plc : Q3 trading update for period 1 may 2016 to 31 july 2016 . Like-For-Like group revenue for q3 2016 in cer 1 up 6.6% on q3 2015 with a particularly strong uk performance .We are confident in generating cash tax adjusted earnings slightly ahead of current market expectations.

Safestore Hldgs plc agrees to acquire Space Maker

Safestore Hldgs plc:Signed an option agreement to acquire the 12 store Space Maker business, which is expected to be earnings accretive from the completion of the acquisition.