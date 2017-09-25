Edition:
Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)

SAFE.L on London Stock Exchange

450.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.60 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
455.00
Open
458.10
Day's High
458.10
Day's Low
450.00
Volume
191,768
Avg. Vol
362,726
52-wk High
460.80
52-wk Low
324.10

Latest Key Developments

Safestore Holdings buys Stork Self Storage for 56 mln stg
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 11:55am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC ::‍ACQUISITION OF STORK SELF STORAGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (TRADING AS ALLIGATOR SELF STORAGE) FOR 56 MLN STG​.‍EARNINGS ACCRETIVE FROM COMPLETION, FURTHER CONSOLIDATION OF UK MARKET​.‍AT CONSIDERATION PRICE, SSSHL PORTFOLIO HAS AN IMPLIED FIRST YEAR NET OPERATING INCOME YIELD OF C.7.7 PCT 2​.  Full Article

Safestore expects full year earnings to be in line with expectations​
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC ::‍GROUP REVENUE IN Q3 IN CER 1 GREW BY 12.5%​.‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE IN Q3 IN CER 1 INCREASED 3.2% WITH STRONG PARIS PERFORMANCE​.‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE CLOSING OCCUPANCY OF 76.0% (UP 1.2 PPTS ON Q3 2016)​.‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE AVERAGE STORAGE RATE IN Q3 IN CER 1 GREW 0.8%​.‍REFLECTING NORMAL INDUSTRY TRADING PATTERNS, WE ANTICIPATE A REDUCTION IN OCCUPANCY IN Q4 COMPARED TO Q3​.‍ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR EARNINGS WILL BE IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS​.  Full Article

Safestore says half-year revenue up 15.7 pct
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 02:25am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Safestore Holdings Plc :Interim dividend up 16.7 percent to 4.2 penceper share.H1 ‍group revenue up 15.7% (12.4% at cer 1 ) . Group like-for-like 2 revenue at cer 1 up 3.7% with uk up 3.9% and paris up 2.9%​.‍16.7% increase in interim dividend to 4.2p (2016: 3.6p)​.‍notwithstanding uncertain macro-economic backdrop, group continues to generate a record number of enquiries across its entire platform​.‍as we enter our peak trading period, we continue to see good levels of interest in self-storage in uk and increasing momentum in paris​.‍is in a strong position and remains on-course to meet board's full year expectations​.  Full Article

Safestore sees FY earnings "slighty ahead" of forecasts
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 02:00am EDT 

Safestore Holdings Plc : Q3 trading update for period 1 may 2016 to 31 july 2016 . Like-For-Like group revenue for q3 2016 in cer 1 up 6.6% on q3 2015 with a particularly strong uk performance .We are confident in generating cash tax adjusted earnings slightly ahead of current market expectations.  Full Article

Safestore Hldgs plc agrees to acquire Space Maker
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 02:00am EST 

Safestore Hldgs plc:Signed an option agreement to acquire the 12 store Space Maker business, which is expected to be earnings accretive from the completion of the acquisition.  Full Article

BRIEF-Safestore Holdings buys Stork Self Storage for 56 mln stg

* ‍ACQUISITION OF STORK SELF STORAGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (TRADING AS ALLIGATOR SELF STORAGE) FOR 56 MLN STG​

