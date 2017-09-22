Saga PLC (SAGAG.L)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Saga Plc ::Interim results for six months ended 31 July 2017.
June 22 (Reuters) - Saga Plc ::Trading statement.Core insurance and travel businesses have continued their good start to year with backdrop of a changing political and economic environment.Remains well positioned to deliver against strategic objectives set out at its capital markets event on March 29.
May 10 (Reuters) - Saga Plc ::Announces a refinancing of existing bank facilities.Launch of a debut 250 mln stg seven year senior unsecured bond, a 200 mln stg five year term loan facility and a 100 mln stg five year revolving credit facility.
Saga Plc : FY preliminary results for full year ended 31 january 2017 . FY underlying profit before tax £187.4 mln versus £177.4 mln year ago . Proposed full year dividend 8.5p versus 7.2p year ago . FY underlying profit before tax, excluding derivative gains and Ogden discount rate impact increased by 5.6% . FY strong performance in competitive environment with significant improvement in motor . FY broking profit per customer grew 5.7% to £46 (FY 2016: £43.5) . Confidence in continuing to deliver a consistent financial performance in 2017 is strong . Overall, we have seen a very positive start to year on motor premiums, with strong upwards movement on new business . Currently running in excess of claims inflation, and sets us on a strong footing to improve motor broking profits during year . Another tough year for home market, particularly given benign weather conditions over winter period . Travel insurance demand is stable . Overall, we remain positive on trading for our retail broking business for coming year .General economic confidence amongst our customers remains strong post Brexit vote.
Saga Plc : Trading update & notice of results . Provides following update on trading covering period from 1 August 2016 to 10 January 2017 . Has continued to trade strongly in second half of year, and is on course to meet its expectations for full year . Business continues to perform well, with our core insurance and travel divisions both demonstrating consistency in delivering robust results-CEO .Expect to report results in line with our expectations for full year-CEO.
Aurelius AG:Acquires Allied Healthcare from Saga Plc.Acquisition of Allied Healthcare, combined with 10 other successful investments in 2015, will take Aurelius' annualised sales to over 3 billion euros.
