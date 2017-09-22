Saga PLC (SAGAG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Saga Plc ::Interim results for six months ended 31 July 2017.

Saga remains well positioned to deliver against strategic objectives

June 22 (Reuters) - Saga Plc ::Trading statement.Core insurance and travel businesses have continued their good start to year with backdrop of a changing political and economic environment.Remains well positioned to deliver against strategic objectives set out at its capital markets event on March 29.

Saga announces refinancing of existing bank facilities

May 10 (Reuters) - Saga Plc ::Announces a refinancing of existing bank facilities.Launch of a debut 250 mln stg seven year senior unsecured bond, a 200 mln stg five year term loan facility and a 100 mln stg five year revolving credit facility.

UK insurer Saga's FY underlying pretax profit rises

Saga Plc : FY preliminary results for full year ended 31 january 2017 . FY underlying profit before tax £187.4 mln versus £177.4 mln year ago . Proposed full year dividend 8.5p versus 7.2p year ago . FY underlying profit before tax, excluding derivative gains and Ogden discount rate impact increased by 5.6% . FY strong performance in competitive environment with significant improvement in motor . FY broking profit per customer grew 5.7% to £46 (FY 2016: £43.5) . Confidence in continuing to deliver a consistent financial performance in 2017 is strong . Overall, we have seen a very positive start to year on motor premiums, with strong upwards movement on new business . Currently running in excess of claims inflation, and sets us on a strong footing to improve motor broking profits during year . Another tough year for home market, particularly given benign weather conditions over winter period . Travel insurance demand is stable . Overall, we remain positive on trading for our retail broking business for coming year .General economic confidence amongst our customers remains strong post Brexit vote.

Saga sees FY results in-line with expectations

Saga Plc : Trading update & notice of results . Provides following update on trading covering period from 1 August 2016 to 10 January 2017 . Has continued to trade strongly in second half of year, and is on course to meet its expectations for full year . Business continues to perform well, with our core insurance and travel divisions both demonstrating consistency in delivering robust results-CEO .Expect to report results in line with our expectations for full year-CEO.

Aurelius acquires Allied Healthcare from Saga Plc

Aurelius AG:Acquires Allied Healthcare from Saga Plc.Acquisition of Allied Healthcare, combined with 10 other successful investments in 2015, will take Aurelius' annualised sales to over 3 billion euros.