Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (SAHOL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turkey's Sabanci says may list Enerjisa Enerji unit

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Haci Omer Sabanci Holding As :says possible listing of Enerjisa Enerji unit .says no decision has been taken on possible future ipo, any transaction subject to market conditions.

Sabanci Holding cancels decision to purchase shares of Aksigorta from Borsa Istanbul

April 27 (Reuters) - Sabanci Holding AS ::Says cancels decision to purchase shares of Aksigorta << >> from Borsa Istanbul up to 2 percent share capital within one year.Partner in the unit Ageas Insurance International N.V. cancels purchase of 2 percent of Aksigorta A.S.'s share capital from Borsa Istanbul A.S. within one year in line with the joint management principle.

Sabanci Holding and E.ON agrees to restructure Enerjisa and its subsidiaries

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS : And E.ON have made an agreement about restructuring of Enerjisa Enerji and its subsidiaries . Resolves to group electricity distribution and retail companies under a parent company . Resolves to group energy generation, wholesale and natural gas wholesale companies under another parent company . Says the aim of new strategic structuring in Enerjisa to create two high potential, stronger companies .Public offering processes can be managed separately for these two parent companies in the future.

Sabanci Holding proposes net 0.17 lira/shr dividend distribution for 2016

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding As : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.2 lira ($0.0548) net 0.17 lira per share . Proposes 2016 dividend payment to start on April 3 .Proposes gross 408.1 million lira dividend in cash (Gross %20, net %17) to the shareholders who are representing the 2.04 billion lira capital.

Sabanci Holding appoints Mehmet Gocmen as CEO as of March 30

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding As : Appoints Mehmet Gocmen as Chief Executive Officer effective as of March 30 .Decides to accept the resignation request of Zafer KURTUL from CEO position as of March 30.

Sabanci Holding refuses media news on exiting Carrefoursa

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS :News on the press as ''Sabanci is going to exit Carrefoursa'' are not true and board of directors does not take any decisions in this regard.

Sabanci Holding revises 2016 combined sales growth outlook to 5-10 pct

Sabanci Holding :Revises 2016 combined sales growth outlook to 5-10 percent from 10-15 percent.

Sabanci Holding says no plan on stake sale in CarrefourSA

Sabanci Holding :Says after media reports, Board of Directors did not take any decisions regarding a plan for sales of CarrefourSA shares to company's French partner.

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS raises FY 2015 non-bank combined EBITDA and sales growth guidance

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS:Raises FY 2015 non-bank combined EBITDA growth guidance to 25- pct - 35 pct from 20 pct - 30 pct.Raises combined net sales growth guidance to 20 pct - 30 pct from 5 pct - 10 pct.