Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Steel Authority Of India Ltd :Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB.

SAIL & Indian Railways enters into strategic agreement on LTTC

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Steel Authority Of India Ltd :Steel Authority Of India & Indian Railways have entered into strategic agreement on Long Term Tariff Contract (LTTC).

Steel Authority of India June-qtr loss widens

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's Steel Authority Of India Ltd :June quarter loss 8.01 billion rupees versus loss of 5.36 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 130.73 billion rupees versus 104.25 billion rupees last year.

NTPC-SAIL Power Co appoints Niranjan Ghosh as CFO of NSPCL

July 19 (Reuters) - NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd: :S.V. Shahi, chief financial officer (CFO) of NSPCL has submitted his resignation.Says Niranjan Ghosh, general manager (finance) NTPC shall be designated as CFO with effect from July 21,2017 of NSPCL.

India plans share sales in 7 state-run cos including IOC, NTPC, SAIL

April 17 (Reuters) - ** India plans to sell 10 pct stake in Steel Authority via offer for sale - govt document:** India plans to sell 5 pct stake in REC via offer for sale - govt document.** India plans to sell 10 pct stake in NTPC via offer for sale - govt document.** India plans to sell 3 pct stake in Indian Oil via offer for sale - govt document.** India plans to sell 10 pct stake in NHPC via offer for sale - govt document.** India plans to sell 10 pct stake in Power Finance via offer for sale - govt document.** India plans to sell 15 pct stake in NLC via offer for sale - govt document.

SAIL says Feb steel exports of 1.03 lakh tonnes

Steel Authority of India Ltd : SAIL records best ever export monthly volume in ten years . Says a total of 1.03 lakh tonnes of steel was exported in Feb . Says company aims at exporting 10% of its total production and at doubling volumes for next fiscal in FY 17-18 . During the current financial year 2016-17 SAIL has already exported 6.82 lakh tonnes . Says aims to consolidate its presence not only in south east asian market but also in Europe . Plans to soon diversify its exports basket with cold rolled and galvanized products from new cold rolling mill at Bokaro.

BHEL gets order worth 16 bln rupees for thermal power project in Odisha

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : BHEL bags INR 16 billion order for setting up thermal power project in Odisha . BHEL - the order for stage-III of the brownfield power project has been placed on bhel by NTPC-SAIL power company private limited .