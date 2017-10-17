Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)
5.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.03 (+0.52%)
€5.57
€5.57
€5.61
€5.55
37,114,080
41,108,187
€6.25
€4.08
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Banco Santander announces scrip dividend of 0.04 euro/right
Oct 17 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA
Temenos: digital bank of Santander Group selects Temenos Core Banking
Oct 11 (Reuters) - TEMENOS GROUP AG
Santander UK ups profitability target to 9-10 pct by 2018
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander
RPT- Santander raises profitability target in Mexico to 20 pct by 2018
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Sa
Santander to focus on integration of U.S. units and cost savings to improve efficiency
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander
Santander says maintains ROTE target in Brazil at around 17 pct by 2018
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander
Santander keeps profitability target in Spain at around 13 pct by 2018
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander
Santander increases 2018 RoTE target to above 11.5 pct
Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA
Banco Santander buys Portuguese assets from Banco Popular
Sept 6 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER TOTTA, SANTANDER GROUP
Scott Powell appointed CEO of Santander Consumer USA Holdings
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc
BRIEF-Banco Santander announces scrip dividend of 0.04 euro/right
* SAID ON MONDAY IT RESOLVED TO EXECUTE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME, WHICH SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE SECOND 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN OCT./ NOV.