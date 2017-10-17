Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Banco Santander announces scrip dividend of 0.04 euro/right

Oct 17 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA ::SAID ON MONDAY IT RESOLVED TO EXECUTE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME, WHICH SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE SECOND 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN OCT./ NOV..UNDER THE SCHEME THE NUMBER OF BONUS SHARE RIGHTS NEEDED TO RECEIVE A NEW SHARE IS 142.THE GROSS PRICE AT WHICH THE BANK COMMITS TO PURCHASE RIGHTS IS 0.04 EURO PER RIGHT.THE PAYMENT DATE FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS WHO REQUESTED DIVIDEND IN CASH IS NOV. 3.

Temenos: digital bank of Santander Group selects Temenos Core Banking​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - TEMENOS GROUP AG :‍OPENBANK, DIGITAL BANK OF SANTANDER GROUP, SELECTS TEMENOS CORE BANKING​.

Santander UK ups profitability target to 9-10 pct by 2018

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander ::Says increases Santander UK return on equity (ROTE) target to 9-10 percent by 2018 versus previous target of 8-10 percent set out in its 2016 strategy plan .Says sees 2018 operational costs of 2.0 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in Santander UK, unchanged from 2016, but down 100 million pounds from 2015..Says expects to end 2018 with a non-performing loan ratio of under 2 percent from 1.2 percent in the first half of 2017.

RPT- Santander raises profitability target in Mexico to 20 pct by 2018

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Sa says::Raises return on equity (ROTE) target in Mexico to around 20 percent by 2018 from a target of above 16 percent set out in a previous strategy plan announced in 2015.

Santander to focus on integration of U.S. units and cost savings to improve efficiency

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander says::Will focus on integration of U.S. operations and cost savings to improve efficiency.Expects to end 2018 with an adjusted return on equity (ROTE) target of around 4 percent from 3.6 percent in the first half of 2017 and expects to end 2018 with a cost to income ratio of around 45 percent, same level as in the first half of this year .

Santander says maintains ROTE target in Brazil at around 17 pct by 2018

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander says::Maintains Santander Brazil return on equity (ROTE) target at around 17 percent by 2018 from a previous target of around 17 percent in the same period set out in a business plan announced in 2016.

Santander keeps profitability target in Spain at around 13 pct by 2018

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander says::Maintains return on equity (ROTE) target in Spain at 13 percent by 2018.Expects bad loans ratio in Spain to be lower than 4 percent by 2018.

Santander increases 2018 RoTE target to above 11.5 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA ::SAYS DELIVERING AHEAD OF PLAN ON 3-YEAR COMMITMENTS AND INCREASES 2018 ROTE TARGET TO ABOVE 11.5 PCT, CONFIRMS ALL OTHER TARGETS.

Banco Santander buys Portuguese assets from Banco Popular

Sept 6 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER TOTTA, SANTANDER GROUP ::SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD APPROVED THE ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT OF BANCO POPULAR PORTUGAL SA FROM BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA.IT ALSO APPROVED THE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF CONSULTEAM-CONSULTORES DE GESTAO, LDA BY TOTTA URBE-EMPRESA DE ADMINISTRACAO E CONSTRUCOES SA AND 84.07 PERCENT OF EUROVIDA-COMPANHIA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA SA BY SANTANDER TOTTA SGPS SA, ALL FROM BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA.

Scott Powell appointed CEO of Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :Scott Powell appointed president and chief executive officer of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc..Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc - ‍Scott Powell will succeed Jason Kulas as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately​.Santander Consumer USA - ‍Powell will continue to serve as CEO of Santander Holdings USA and as Santander Group's United States country head​.