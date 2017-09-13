Edition:
United States

Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)

SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

199.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.50 (-3.16%)
Prev Close
Rs205.50
Open
Rs202.80
Day's High
Rs205.00
Day's Low
Rs195.25
Volume
11,376
Avg. Vol
38,719
52-wk High
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sangam (India) June-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 07:23am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sangam (India) Ltd :June quarter profit after tax from continuing operations 12.2 million rupees versus profit of 152.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.40 billion rupees versus 4.20 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Sangam (India) March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 08:05am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Sangam (India) Ltd :March quarter net profit 195.7 million rupees versus profit 256.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 4.24 billion rupees versus 4 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share.  Full Article

Sangam (India) gets order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 mln
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 01:49am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Sangam (India) Ltd ::Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million.  Full Article

Sangam (India) floats co's unit for retail business
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 02:01am EDT 

Sangam (India) Ltd : Sangam India (floats 100% subsidiary for retail business exclusive showrooms to market C 9 fashion tie-up major online markets . Plans to set up 10 to 15 EBOs on coco and franchise model by end of this financial year . Plans to open 10-15 stores in Tier I and Tier II metro towns by March 2017 .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sangam (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-Sangam (India) June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit after tax from continuing operations 12.2 million rupees versus profit of 152.8 million rupees year ago

» More SANG.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials