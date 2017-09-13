Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)

May 17 (Reuters) - Sangam (India) Ltd ::Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million.

Sangam (India) Ltd : Sangam India (floats 100% subsidiary for retail business exclusive showrooms to market C 9 fashion tie-up major online markets . Plans to set up 10 to 15 EBOs on coco and franchise model by end of this financial year . Plans to open 10-15 stores in Tier I and Tier II metro towns by March 2017 .