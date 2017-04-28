Edition:
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (SANMEXB.MX)

SANMEXB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

34.13MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$34.19
Open
$33.88
Day's High
$34.54
Day's Low
$33.88
Volume
9,243,244
Avg. Vol
3,093,020
52-wk High
$38.60
52-wk Low
$27.92

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Santander México Q1 EPS 0.67 pesos
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 08:09am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Santander Mexico :Grupo Financiero Santander México reports first quarter 2017 results .Q1 net income Ps 4,520 million, up 27.7% from same quarter last year.Q1 EPS 0.67 pesos.Q1 earnings per share view MXN 0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Santander Mexico files for potential shelf
Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 12:33pm EST 

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico Sab De CV : Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico Sab de CV files for potential shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing .Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico Sab de CV says it may offer and sell its contingent convertible securities from time to time.  Full Article

Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV hires Didier Mena as Chief Financial Officer
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 08:30am EDT 

Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV:Says Didier Mena has been hired as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Pedro Moreno, Vice President of Administration and Finance.  Full Article

