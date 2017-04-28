Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (SANMEXB.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Santander México Q1 EPS 0.67 pesos

April 28 (Reuters) - Santander Mexico :Grupo Financiero Santander México reports first quarter 2017 results .Q1 net income Ps 4,520 million, up 27.7% from same quarter last year.Q1 EPS 0.67 pesos.Q1 earnings per share view MXN 0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Santander Mexico files for potential shelf

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico Sab De CV : Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico Sab de CV files for potential shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing .Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico Sab de CV says it may offer and sell its contingent convertible securities from time to time.

Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV hires Didier Mena as Chief Financial Officer

Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV:Says Didier Mena has been hired as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Pedro Moreno, Vice President of Administration and Finance.