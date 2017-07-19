Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)
4,200.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-9.25 (-0.22%)
Rs4,209.25
Rs4,209.95
Rs4,210.00
Rs4,170.00
141
5,782
Rs4,950.00
Rs3,940.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sanofi India declares interim dividend of 18 rupees per share
July 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd
Sanofi India June-qtr profit down 14.4 pct
July 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd
Sanofi India March qtr profit down about 27 pct
May 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd
Sanofi India Dec-qtr profit falls about 58 pct
Sanofi India Ltd
Sanofi India June-qtr profit up about 33 pct
Sanofi India Ltd
Sanofi India elects Aditya Narayan as chairman
Sanofi India Ltd
Sanofi India says recalled Combiflam batches passed Assay test
Sanofi India Ltd
BRIEF-Sanofi India launches Combiflam ICYHOT pain relief topical in India
* Says Sanofi launches Combiflam ICYHOT pain relief topical in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: