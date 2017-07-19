Edition:
United States

Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,200.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.25 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs4,209.25
Open
Rs4,209.95
Day's High
Rs4,210.00
Day's Low
Rs4,170.00
Volume
141
Avg. Vol
5,782
52-wk High
Rs4,950.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,940.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanofi India declares interim dividend of 18 rupees per share
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 08:35am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 18 per equity share.  Full Article

Sanofi India June-qtr profit down 14.4 pct
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 08:13am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd :June quarter profit 737 million rupees.June quarter total revenue from operations 6.01 billion rupees.Profit in June quarter last year was 861 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue from operations was 6.20 billion rupees.  Full Article

Sanofi India March qtr profit down about 27 pct
Friday, 5 May 2017 04:59am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd :March quarter net profit 600 million rupees.March quarter total income 5.69 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 826 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.82 billion rupees.  Full Article

Sanofi India Dec-qtr profit falls about 58 pct
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 07:26am EST 

Sanofi India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 505 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 5.52 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.20 billion rupees; net sales was 5.22 billion rupees . Says recommended final dividend of 50 rupees per share .Says useful life of a nutraceutical brand acquired in 2011 has been revised to 5 years from 10 years.  Full Article

Sanofi India June-qtr profit up about 33 pct
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 06:37am EDT 

Sanofi India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 853 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 5.65 billion rupees . Says net profit in June-quarter last year was 642 million rupees; net sales was 5.14 billion rupees . Declared interim dividend of 18 rupees per share .  Full Article

Sanofi India elects Aditya Narayan as chairman
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 06:39am EDT 

Sanofi India Ltd : Aditya narayan has been elected as chairman of the board of directors to hold such office as long as he is an independent director .  Full Article

Sanofi India says recalled Combiflam batches passed Assay test
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 02:01am EDT 

Sanofi India Ltd :reiterate that recalled combiflam batches passed assay test and contained the labelled amount of drug for therapeutic action.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sanofi India Ltd News

BRIEF-Sanofi India launches Combiflam ICYHOT pain relief topical in India

* Says Sanofi launches Combiflam ICYHOT pain relief topical in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More SANO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials