Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

July 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 18 per equity share.

Sanofi India June-qtr profit down 14.4 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd :June quarter profit 737 million rupees.June quarter total revenue from operations 6.01 billion rupees.Profit in June quarter last year was 861 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue from operations was 6.20 billion rupees.

Sanofi India March qtr profit down about 27 pct

May 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd :March quarter net profit 600 million rupees.March quarter total income 5.69 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 826 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.82 billion rupees.

Sanofi India Dec-qtr profit falls about 58 pct

Sanofi India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 505 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 5.52 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.20 billion rupees; net sales was 5.22 billion rupees . Says recommended final dividend of 50 rupees per share .Says useful life of a nutraceutical brand acquired in 2011 has been revised to 5 years from 10 years.

Sanofi India June-qtr profit up about 33 pct

Sanofi India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 853 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 5.65 billion rupees . Says net profit in June-quarter last year was 642 million rupees; net sales was 5.14 billion rupees . Declared interim dividend of 18 rupees per share .

Sanofi India elects Aditya Narayan as chairman

Sanofi India Ltd : Aditya narayan has been elected as chairman of the board of directors to hold such office as long as he is an independent director .

Sanofi India says recalled Combiflam batches passed Assay test

Sanofi India Ltd :reiterate that recalled combiflam batches passed assay test and contained the labelled amount of drug for therapeutic action.