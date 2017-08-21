S&T AG (SANT1.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kontron AG: completion of merger into S&T Deutschland Holding

Aug 21 (Reuters) - KONTRON AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: KONTRON AG REPORTS COMPLETION OF ITS MERGER INTO S&T DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG.MOVE CAUSES TODAY'S DELISTING OF KONTRON AG.KONTRON AG - SHAREHOLDERS OF KONTRON AG TO IMMEDIATELY BECOME THOSE OF S&T DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG,WHICH IS TO BE RENAMED "KONTRON S&T AG.

S&T affirms guidance after H1 results

Aug 4 (Reuters) - S&T AG :Says sales nearly double to eur 381.4 million (H1/2016: eur 196.4 million).Ebitda rises strongly to eur 27.2 million (hy1/2016: eur 13.1 million).Order backlog climbs to eur 462.8 million (december 31, 2016: eur 305.7 million).Confirm its forecasts for financial year 2017 of registering sales ranging between eur 860 - 890 million.Sees an ebitda of more than eur 50 million.Maintaining its sights on breaking eur one billion mark in sales in financial year 2018.

S&T improves exchange ratio for S&T System Integration

July 19 (Reuters) - S&T AG :Says improves exchange ratio for S&T System Integration & Technology Distribution AG/Quanmax AG.Says to grant 1.30795 shares in S&T AG instead of 1.295 shares for each share of S&T System Integration & Technology Distribution AG.New shares are to be issued from authorized capital.

S&T confirms 2017 sales forecast after Q1 results

May 5 (Reuters) - S&T Ag :Says revenues from sales rise to eur 182.8 mio (py: eur 96.4 million).Says ebitda increases to eur 12.2 million (py: eur 6.3 million).Says confirm its forecast of attaining sales of more than eur 860 to 890 million in current financial year.Says ebtida is expected to rise substantially to more than eur 50 million for year as a whole.Says envisioned for financial year 2018 is exceeding of one billion euro mark in sales.

Kontron Q1 net result swings to profit of 0.15 million euros

May 5 (Reuters) - Kontron AG ::Q1 net result for period of 150 thousand euros marks a return to profit zone (Q1 16: net loss of 6.5 million euros).Q1 revenues of 92.4 million euros comparable to prior year (Q1 2016: 89.5 million euros).Is forecasting similar revenues and seasonal fluctuations in fiscal year 2017 as in 2016 fiscal year.Merger plans on track.FY gross profit margin is expected to rise to over 25 pct on account of partnerships with ennoconn and s&t.Expects EBIT to be positive in 2017.New restructuring program is expected to produce annual cost savings of over 15 million euros, most of which were already realized in Q1 of 2017.Q1 EBIT improved to 2.2 million euros (Q1 2016: -6.1 million euros).

Kontron supervisory board approves conclusion of a merger agreement

May 2 (Reuters) - Kontron AG ::Supervisory board of Kontron AG approves conclusion of a merger agreement.S&T AG << >>, Linz (Austria), has today taken a decision in principle on a non-cash capital increase, excluding subscription rights of existing shareholders.Exact exchange ratio and amount of additional cash‎ compensation are currently being determined, will be resolved subsequently be published timely before annual general meeting of kontron ag on June 19, 2017.

Kontron announces details of planned merger

April 26 (Reuters) - Kontron AG :Announces details of planned merger.That Kontron and S&T Holding Deutschland are in advanced negotiations regarding conclusion of a merger agreement and assume notarisation of such agreement presumably on May 3 .Instructed an external neutral valuation company, which calculated adequate exchange ratio of 1 S&T Holding AG-share for 1 Kontron AG-share, respectively, and an adequate cash compensation Kontron who choose to exchange their Kontron-shares in S&T Deutschland Holding-shares, receive by S&T AG an offer to contribute these shares into S&T AG within scope of a non-cash capital increase.S&T AG, has informed it is currently calculating respective exchange ratio which will be determined in next days and subsequently published.

S&T aims for FY sales to reach 1 bln euro mark in 2018

S&T AG : 2016 revenues 503.7 million eur . 2016 EBITDA 34.4 million eur . 2016 net profit 20.4 million eur . To propose dividend hike . Says aims for further significant rise in revenues in 2017 . Says aims for FY 2018 revenues to reach 1 billion eur mark Further company coverage: [SANT1.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Ennoconn unit acquires 27.8 pct stake in S&T AG at 145.2 mln euros

Ennoconn <6414.TW>: Says its subsidiary Ennoconn Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. acquired 27.8 percent stake (13.4 million shares) in S&T AG at 145.2 million euros in total .Says Ennoconn Investment Holdings holds 27.8 percent stake in S&T AG now.

S&T to acquire a stake of up to 29.9 pct in Kontron

S&T AG : In advanced negotiations with Foxconn subsidiary Ennoconn about investment in S&T AG . Negotiations with Ennoconn corporation regarding an investment of Ennoconn corporation in S&T AG in the course of a 10 percent cash capital increase . Capital would thus rise from 43,916,204 euros to 48,299,824 euros ($54.10 million) . S&T AG intends to use the cash inflow from the cash capital increase to acquire a stake of up to 29.9 percent in Kontron AG, Augsburg .Management board of S&T AG announced that it is in advanced negotiations with Kontron AG shareholders to acquire a total of up to 29.9 percent of Kontron AG shares.