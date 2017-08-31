Saputo Inc (SAP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc :Saputo acquires the extended shelf-life dairy product activities of Southeast Milk Inc in the United States.

Saputo says Qtrly diluted earnings per share C$0.51

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc :Saputo Inc.: financial results for fiscal 2018 first quarter ended June 30, 2017.Q1 revenue c$2.892 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.87 billion.Q1 earnings per share c$0.52.Bboard reviewed dividend policy and increased quarterly dividend from $0.15 per share to $0.16 per share​.Qtrly diluted earnings per share c$0.51.

June 1 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc CEO Lino Saputo said on Thursday::Saputo in talks on 4-5 potential acquisitions.

June 1 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc : :Saputo Inc.: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.Q4 revenue fell 0.5 percent to C$2.72 billion.Q4 earnings per share $0.42, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42.Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to benefit from its global complementary platforms to face challenges in dairy market environment.Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to spend $357.4 million in capital expenditures.In fiscal 2018, company plans to implement ERP system in Australia and then proceed with implementation in dairy foods division.Dairy ingredient market prices are expected to remain relatively stable for remainder of calendar year 2017 for USA sector.Fluctuation of Canadian dollar versus US dollar decreased revenues by approximately $54 million in Q4.Q4 earnings per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Saputo Inc : Announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool . As at date of this announcement, Saputo holds a relevant interest in 98.41% Warrnambool shares. .Received acceptances in respect of 8 mln shares in Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings.

Saputo Inc : Saputo announces the amendment of its normal course issuer bid . Saputo Inc - amended bid will be effective february 23, 2017 and will end no later than november 16, 2017 .Saputo - approval to amend its normal course issuer bid in order to increase maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased to 12 million shares.

Saputo Inc : SAPUTO INC IS VOLUNTARILY RECALLING CERTAIN GOUDA CHEESE PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES .NO ILLNESSES DUE TO CONSUMPTION OF THESE PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED.

Saputo Inc : Saputo Inc.: Financial results for fiscal 2017 third quarter ended December 31, 2016 . Q3 revenue C$2.966 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$2.98 billion . Qtrly earnings per share C$0.49 . Emanuele Saputo, company's Founding Chairman, has advised company that he will retire effective August 1, 2017 . Effective August 1, 2017, Lino A. Saputo, co's CEO and vice chairman of board, will be appointed to position of chairman of board . Lino A. Saputo, Jr will also retain his responsibilities as company's chief executive officer . In quarter fluctuation of canadian dollar versus foreign currencies during quarter had negative impact on revenues of about $44 million . Emanuele Saputo will not be renewing his mandate as director at company's next shareholders' meeting .Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.15 per share.

Saputo Inc - :Saputo announces closing of secondary offering of its common shares.

Saputo Inc : Saputo Inc CEO, speaking to analysts, said the company remains interested in acquisitions in Latin America, the United States, Oceania and Europe