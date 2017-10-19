SAP SE (SAPG.DE)
SAP CEO expects "dynamite" Q4 with cloud bookings up at least 30 pct
Oct 19 (Reuters) - SAP
Sap raises outlook - q2 total revenue up double-digit
Sap Se
Bernd Leukert nominated as supervisory board member of TomTom
July 19 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV
Reliance Corporate IT Park signs MoU with SAP SE to launch solution in GST regime
May 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Corporate IT Park Ltd: :MoU with SAP SE to launch 'Saral GST' solution for taxpayers in GST regime. Full Article
SAP CFO says 2017 will see trough in company oper margins
April 25 (Reuters) - SAP
SAP CFO says may have a clearer picture in Feb 2017 of what to do with excess cash
SAP
SAP SE says integrations between Microsoft Office 365, SAP cloud solutions
SAP SE:Co, Microsoft to deliver "broad support for SAP HANA platform" on Microsoft Azure, integrations between Microsoft Office 365, SAP cloud solutions. Full Article
SAP SE reiterates FY 2016 earnings guidance
SAP SE:Reiterates that it expects full-year 2016 non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 6.4 billion euros - 6.7 billion euros at constant currencies. Full Article
SAP to propose dividend of 1.15 euro per share - Reuters
SAP SE:Recommends a dividend of 1.15 euro per share - year-over-year increase of 5 pct - Reuters.Aims to continue its policy to pay a dividend totaling more than 35 pct of profit after tax in the future. Full Article
SAP SE settles SEC charges in Panamanian bribery case
SAP SE:SEC says SAP to give up $3.7 million in sales profits to settle charges it violated foreign corrupt practices act.SEC says settlement relates to charges concerning procurement of business in Panama.SEC says SAP did not admit or deny wrongdoing.SEC says sap's deficient controls allowed a former executive to pay bribes to a senior panamanian government official.SEC says settlement reflects sap's cooperation and remedial measures. Full Article
Just relax, Europe's tech leader SAP tells investors, fourth quarter will be dynamite
FRANKFURT/LONDON SAP , Europe's most valuable technology stock, predicted a "dynamite" fourth quarter for its cloud computing business, helping its shares erase losses after third-quarter results fell short of market expectations.