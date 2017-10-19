SAP SE (SAPG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SAP CEO expects "dynamite" Q4 with cloud bookings up at least 30 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - SAP CEO on analyst call::CEO says expects "dynamite" Q4 with cloud bookings up at least 30 percent.

Sap raises outlook - q2 total revenue up double-digit

Sap Se :Sap raises outlook - q2 total revenue up double-digit.

Bernd Leukert nominated as supervisory board member of TomTom

July 19 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV :BERND LEUKERT NOMINATED AS SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER OF TOMTOM.TOMTOM - ‍BERND LEUKERT WILL BE NOMINATED FOR APPOINTMENT TO SUPERVISORY BOARD FOR TERM OF FOUR YEARS​.TOMTOM NV - ‍BERND LEUKERT IS A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF SAP SE​.

Reliance Corporate IT Park signs MoU with SAP SE to launch solution in GST regime

May 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Corporate IT Park Ltd: :MoU with SAP SE to launch 'Saral GST' solution for taxpayers in GST regime.

SAP CFO says 2017 will see trough in company oper margins

April 25 (Reuters) - SAP :CFO says 2017 will see trough in company operating margins.CFO says sees exponential cloud margin improvement in 2018.

SAP CFO says may have a clearer picture in Feb 2017 of what to do with excess cash

SAP Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona: May have a clearer picture in feb 2017 of what to do with excess cash Further company coverage: [SAPG.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

SAP SE says integrations between Microsoft Office 365, SAP cloud solutions

SAP SE:Co, Microsoft to deliver "broad support for SAP HANA platform" on Microsoft Azure, integrations between Microsoft Office 365, SAP cloud solutions.

SAP SE reiterates FY 2016 earnings guidance

SAP SE:Reiterates that it expects full-year 2016 non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 6.4 billion euros - 6.7 billion euros at constant currencies.

SAP to propose dividend of 1.15 euro per share - Reuters

SAP SE:Recommends a dividend of 1.15 euro per share - year-over-year increase of 5 pct - Reuters.Aims to continue its policy to pay a dividend totaling more than 35 pct of profit after tax in the future‍​.

SAP SE settles SEC charges in Panamanian bribery case

SAP SE:SEC says SAP to give up $3.7 million in sales profits to settle charges it violated foreign corrupt practices act.SEC says settlement relates to charges concerning procurement of business in Panama.SEC says SAP did not admit or deny wrongdoing.SEC says sap's deficient controls allowed a former executive to pay bribes to a senior panamanian government official.SEC says settlement reflects sap's cooperation and remedial measures.