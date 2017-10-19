Edition:
SAP SE (SAPG.DE)

SAPG.DE on Xetra

95.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
€95.60
Open
€96.14
Day's High
€96.49
Day's Low
€94.74
Volume
3,023,873
Avg. Vol
1,995,435
52-wk High
€96.49
52-wk Low
€75.07

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SAP CEO expects "dynamite" Q4 with cloud bookings up at least 30 pct
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 06:57am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - SAP CEO on analyst call::CEO says expects "dynamite" Q4 with cloud bookings up at least 30 percent.  Full Article

Sap raises outlook - q2 total revenue up double-digit
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 01:06am EDT 

Sap Se :Sap raises outlook - q2 total revenue up double-digit.  Full Article

Bernd Leukert nominated as supervisory board member of TomTom
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 01:16am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV :BERND LEUKERT NOMINATED AS SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER OF TOMTOM.TOMTOM - ‍BERND LEUKERT WILL BE NOMINATED FOR APPOINTMENT TO SUPERVISORY BOARD FOR TERM OF FOUR YEARS​.TOMTOM NV - ‍BERND LEUKERT IS A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF SAP SE​.  Full Article

Reliance Corporate IT Park signs MoU with SAP SE to launch solution in GST regime
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 06:42am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Corporate IT Park Ltd: :MoU with SAP SE to launch 'Saral GST' solution for taxpayers in GST regime.  Full Article

SAP CFO says 2017 will see trough in company oper margins
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 09:00am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - SAP :CFO says 2017 will see trough in company operating margins.CFO says sees exponential cloud margin improvement in 2018.  Full Article

SAP CFO says may have a clearer picture in Feb 2017 of what to do with excess cash
Friday, 18 Nov 2016 04:30am EST 

SAP Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona: May have a clearer picture in feb 2017 of what to do with excess cash Further company coverage: [SAPG.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

SAP SE says integrations between Microsoft Office 365, SAP cloud solutions
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 08:56am EDT 

SAP SE:Co, Microsoft to deliver "broad support for SAP HANA platform" on Microsoft Azure, integrations between Microsoft Office 365, SAP cloud solutions.  Full Article

SAP SE reiterates FY 2016 earnings guidance
Wednesday, 20 Apr 2016 01:03am EDT 

SAP SE:Reiterates that it expects full-year 2016 non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 6.4 billion euros - 6.7 billion euros at constant currencies.  Full Article

SAP to propose dividend of 1.15 euro per share - Reuters
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 07:46am EDT 

SAP SE:Recommends a dividend of 1.15 euro per share - year-over-year increase of 5 pct - Reuters.Aims to continue its policy to pay a dividend totaling more than 35 pct of profit after tax in the future‍​.  Full Article

SAP SE settles SEC charges in Panamanian bribery case
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 02:35pm EST 

SAP SE:SEC says SAP to give up $3.7 million in sales profits to settle charges it violated foreign corrupt practices act.SEC says settlement relates to charges concerning procurement of business in Panama.SEC says SAP did not admit or deny wrongdoing.SEC says sap's deficient controls allowed a former executive to pay bribes to a senior panamanian government official.SEC says settlement reflects sap's cooperation and remedial measures.  Full Article

SAP SE News

Photo

Just relax, Europe's tech leader SAP tells investors, fourth quarter will be dynamite

FRANKFURT/LONDON SAP , Europe's most valuable technology stock, predicted a "dynamite" fourth quarter for its cloud computing business, helping its shares erase losses after third-quarter results fell short of market expectations.

