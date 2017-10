Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (SARKY.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sarkuysan Q2 net profit rises to 12.9 million lira

Aug 21 (Reuters) - SARKUYSAN ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 12.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 10.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 1.1 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 699.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Sarkuysan reports Q1 revenue of 1.01 billion lira

May 9 (Reuters) - SARKUYSAN :Q1 REVENUE OF 1.01 BILLION LIRA ($279.63 MILLION) VERSUS 686.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT OF 14.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 5.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Sarkuysan proposes 2016 dividend of net 0.11 lira/shr

Sarkuysan :Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.1294117 lira ($0.0346) net 0.11 lira per share payable starting from April 10.

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik FY net profit down at 30.3 mln lira

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 2.89 billion lira ($769.27 million) versus 2.73 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 30.3 million lira versus 35.8 million lira year ago.

Sarkuysan to increase capital to 200 mln lira

Sarkuysan :To increase capital to 200.0 million lira ($54.73 million)from 125.0 million lira from internal resources.

Sarkuysan Q2 net profit rises to 10.6 million lira

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 699.2 million lira ($238.46 million) versus 736.8 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 10.6 million lira versus 9.5 million lira year ago.

Sarkuysan Q1 net profit shrinks to 5.0 million lira

Sarkuysan : Q1 net profit of 5.0 million lira ($1.70 million) versus 10.8 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 686.1 million lira versus 670.9 million lira year ago.

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.15 lira, net 0.1275 lira per share on June 30.