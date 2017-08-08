SASA Polyester Sanayi AS (SASA.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sasa Polyester Q2 net profit rises to 32.1 million lira

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SASA POLYESTER ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 32.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 30.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 406.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 297.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Sasa Polyester to start $330 mln worth production facility investment

June 12 (Reuters) - SASA POLYESTER SANAYI AS SASA::DECIDES TO START INVESTMENT OF POY AND TEXTILE YARN PRODUCTION FACILITY WHICH IS ESTIMATED TO WORTH $330.0 MILLION.ESTIMATES THE FACILITY TO CONTRIBUTE $450.0 MLN TO TURNOVER.THE FACILITY WILL BE OPERATIONAL AFTER 2 YEARS.

Short selling and orders via internet in Sasa Polyester and Ozbal Celik Boru shares banned for 3 months

May 29 (Reuters) - Capital Markets Board of Turkey ::SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROHIBITED INVESTMENT INSTITUTIONS FROM ACCEPTING ORDERS VIA INTERNET IN SASA POLYESTER << >> AND OZBAL CELIK BORU << >> AND SHARES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO SHORT SALE AND CREDITABLE SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS FOR 3 MONTHS AS OF MAY 29.THE DECISION WAS TAKEN UNDER "THE COMMUNIQUE ON MEASURES IMPLEMENTED DURING THE INVESTIGATION OF INFORMATION ABUSE AND MARKET FRAUD (V-101.1)" FOR THE PROTECTION OF INVESTORS AND PREVENTION OF ARTIFICIAL MARKET FORMATION.

Sasa Polyester Q1 net profit up at 78.0 mln lira

April 24 (Reuters) - Sasa Polyester ::Q1 revenue of 409.3 million lira ($114.48 million) versus 284.0 million lira year ago .Q1 net profit of 78.0 million lira versus 9.1 million lira year ago.

Sasa Polyester to buy land for 13.8 mln lira for new investments

Sasa Polyester : To buy 42,139 square meters land for 13.8 million lira ($3.78 million) from Temsa Global .The land will be used production area for new investments.

Sasa Polyester reaches labor agreement with Petrol Is

Sasa Polyester : Signs collective labor agreement with labor union Petrol Is for 36 months for establishments operating in the chemical industry .The strike decision of the labor union have been lifted with the agreement.

Sasa Polyester says Petrol-Is union decides to apply strike as of April 5

Sasa Polyester : Says Petrol-Is union decides strike on Feb 27, decides to apply strike decision as of April 5 .Continues collective labour agreement talks with the labour union.

Sasa Polyester proposes to pay 0.21784 lira/shr net FY dividend

Sasa Polyester : Proposes to pay 0.21784 lira net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.25629 lira net dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividends on April 14.

Sasa Polyester to increase its capital to 412.5 mln lira through bonus shares

Sasa Polyester : To increase share capital to 412.5 million lira ($113.75 million)from 366.3 million lira through bonus share issue .To distribute 12.6 percent bonus shares to shareholders.

Sasa Polyester FY net profit nearly doubles at 137.1 mln lira

Sasa Polyester Sanayi : FY 2016 revenue at 1.18 billion lira ($321.38 million)versus 1.11 billion lira a year earlier .FY 2016 net profit at 137.1 million lira versus 70.7 million lira year ago.