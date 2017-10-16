Sanofi SA (SASY.PA)
83.81EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.45 (-0.53%)
€84.26
€84.32
€84.55
€83.81
2,205,530
2,137,990
€92.97
€67.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aimmune Therapeutics collaborates to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc
U.S. Appellate Court rules Sanofi, Regeneron can continue manufacturing PRALUENT in U.S.
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA
Novo Nordisk gets positive opinion for label update in EU for Tresiba
Sept 29 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK
Thermalin collaborates with Sanofi to develop insulin therapies
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Thermalin::Thermalin announces: collaboration with Sanofi to develop next generation insulin therapies.Says worldwide collaboration with Sanofi to discover and develop novel, engineered insulin analogues.Says Sanofi will assume clinical development costs of insulin programs and pay royalties on commercial sales of products. Full Article
Innovation Health announces pilot program with Sanofi to improve care delivery for people living with type 2 diabetes
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Innovation Health: :Innovation Health announces pilot program with Sanofi to improve care delivery for people living with type 2 diabetes.Innovation-Program will work to study impact of novel digital health solutions from one drop and gocap to help patient outcomes, medication adherence. Full Article
Alnylam's genetic disease drug meets main goal in phase 3 study
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
Daily blood glucose measures in phase 3 clinical trials showed better stability with Sanofi's toujeo vs insulin glargine 100 units/ml
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA
Sanofi says receives tentative FDA approval of Admelog
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sanofi Sa
Sanofi completes the acquisition of Protein Sciences
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi
Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical, Sanofi
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co:Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 38.7 percent to 6.7 million sponsored ADR - SEC filing.Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Sanofi by 65.3 percent to 52,000 sponsored ADR.Paulson & Co Inc - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017. Full Article
China biotech's 'coming out party' masks long road ahead
LONDON/SHANGHAI Investors are betting on China's potential to feed the global pharmaceutical pipeline, putting a multi-billion-dollar price tag on a handful of stocks, even as the country struggles to close a huge R&D gap with the West.