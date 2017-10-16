Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sartorius AG says ‍full-year 2017 guidance adjusted

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag - :9 ‍months business performance of Bioprocess solutions division in 2017 temporary weaker than expected ​.‍Key figures on 9-month business development in 2017​.‍Full-year 2017 guidance adjusted​.‍Mid-term outlook and targets remain unchanged​.‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved revenue growth of 8.6% in constant currencies to about 1.04 billion euros​.‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved an underlying EBIDTA margin of 24.8% versus 9 month 2016 25.0%​.‍Sartorius group now expects that sales revenue in constant currencies will increase by approx. 9% for full-year of 2017​.‍Underlying EBIDTA margin in constant currencies now projected to reach approx. Prior-Year level of around 25.0% for FY 2017​.

Sartorius confirms 2017 forecast after H1 results

July 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag :Says forecast for full year of 2017 confirmed.Says for second half, we expect a somewhat improved market environment in north america.Says in first half of 2017, sales revenue rose by 11.5% in constant currencies to 704.1 million euros.Says underlying ebitda rose 13.8%, primarily due to economies of scale, from 153.4 million euros to 174.5 million euros.

Sartorius: supervisory board elects Lothar Kappich as its chairman

July 19 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: SARTORIUS AG: SARTORIUS SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTS DR. LOTHAR KAPPICH AS ITS CHAIRMAN.

Sartorius says Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot passes away unexpectedly

July 10 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS AG :DGAP-ADHOC: SARTORIUS AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN ARNOLD PICOT PASSES AWAY UNEXPECTEDLY.UNTIL A SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN ELECTED, SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL BE LED BY ITS CURRENT VICE CHAIRMAN, MANFRED ZAFFKE.

Sartorius affirms 2017 guidance as Q1 beats consensus

April 24 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG SATG_p.DE:Group sales revenue up 12.2%; earnings(1) up 17.0%.Recently upgraded guidance for full year of 2017 confirmed.Says increased its underlying EBITDA by 17.0% to 84.6 million euros, and its respective margin from 24.0% to 24.7%.Relevant net profit for group grew by 17.7% from 29.3 million euros to 34.4 million euros.Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA stood at 2.4 and company's equity ratio was 34.2%.Says projects that group sales revenue for full year will grow by about 12% to 16%.Says underlying EBITDA margin will increase slightly more than by half a percentage point over prior-year figure of 25.0%.

Sartorius raises 2017 outlook after acquisitions

Sartorius Ag : Acquires leading company for bioprocess data analytics software . Successful completion of the acquisition of essen bioscience . Financial targets raised for fiscal 2017 . 2017 sales will increase by about 20% to 24% (previously about 6% to 10%) and the lab products & services division's underlying ebitda margin will rise by nearly 2 percentage points compared with the prior-year figure of 16.0% (previously about + 1 percentage point) .Based on the updated division forecasts, management projects that group sales revenue for the full year will grow by about 12% to 16% (previously about 8% to 12%). The company's underlying ebitda margin is forecasted to increase slightly ahead of the half a percentage point previously expected.

Sartorius acquires Essen BioScience for $320 mln in cash

Sartorius AG : Sartorius to acquire real-time live-cell analysis pioneer and leader Essen BioScience . Transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by end of Q1 2017 . Sartorius will purchase Essen BioScience for $320 million in cash .Sartorius will update its 2017 financial guidance for lab division and therefore also for Sartorius Group post closure of transaction.

Sartorius FY earnings increase by nearly one-fourth to EUR 324.5 mln

Sartorius AG : Outlook for 2017: sales growth of 8 percent to 12 percent planned; profitability projected to further increase . FY group sales revenue rises by a good 18 percent to 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) . FY earnings increase by nearly one-fourth to 324.5 million euros . Increased its underlying FY EBITDA by 23.6 percent to 325.4 million euros, and its respective margin rose from 23.6 percent to 25.0 percent . For current fiscal year underlying EBITDA margin is forecasted to gain around half a percentage point over prior-year figure of 25.0 percent .For 2017, Sartorius projects a capex ratio of around 12 percent to 15 percent.

Sartorius appoints Reiner Lehmann chief financial officer

Sartorius AG : Dividends to increase to 0.46 euros ($0.4850) per preference share and to 0.45 euros per ordinary share .Rainer Lehmann appointed to CFO.

Sartorius says CFO Joerg Pfirrmann to leave by mid- 2017

Sartorius AG :CFO Joerg Pfirrmann has decided to leave Sartorius by mid- 2017.