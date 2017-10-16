Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag - :9 months business performance of Bioprocess solutions division in 2017 temporary weaker than expected .Key figures on 9-month business development in 2017.Full-year 2017 guidance adjusted.Mid-term outlook and targets remain unchanged.For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved revenue growth of 8.6% in constant currencies to about 1.04 billion euros.For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved an underlying EBIDTA margin of 24.8% versus 9 month 2016 25.0%.Sartorius group now expects that sales revenue in constant currencies will increase by approx. 9% for full-year of 2017.Underlying EBIDTA margin in constant currencies now projected to reach approx. Prior-Year level of around 25.0% for FY 2017.
July 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag :Says forecast for full year of 2017 confirmed.Says for second half, we expect a somewhat improved market environment in north america.Says in first half of 2017, sales revenue rose by 11.5% in constant currencies to 704.1 million euros.Says underlying ebitda rose 13.8%, primarily due to economies of scale, from 153.4 million euros to 174.5 million euros.
July 19 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: SARTORIUS AG: SARTORIUS SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTS DR. LOTHAR KAPPICH AS ITS CHAIRMAN.
July 10 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS AG :DGAP-ADHOC: SARTORIUS AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN ARNOLD PICOT PASSES AWAY UNEXPECTEDLY.UNTIL A SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN ELECTED, SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL BE LED BY ITS CURRENT VICE CHAIRMAN, MANFRED ZAFFKE.
April 24 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG SATG_p.DE:Group sales revenue up 12.2%; earnings(1) up 17.0%.Recently upgraded guidance for full year of 2017 confirmed.Says increased its underlying EBITDA by 17.0% to 84.6 million euros, and its respective margin from 24.0% to 24.7%.Relevant net profit for group grew by 17.7% from 29.3 million euros to 34.4 million euros.Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA stood at 2.4 and company's equity ratio was 34.2%.Says projects that group sales revenue for full year will grow by about 12% to 16%.Says underlying EBITDA margin will increase slightly more than by half a percentage point over prior-year figure of 25.0%.
Sartorius Ag : Acquires leading company for bioprocess data analytics software . Successful completion of the acquisition of essen bioscience . Financial targets raised for fiscal 2017 . 2017 sales will increase by about 20% to 24% (previously about 6% to 10%) and the lab products & services division's underlying ebitda margin will rise by nearly 2 percentage points compared with the prior-year figure of 16.0% (previously about + 1 percentage point) .Based on the updated division forecasts, management projects that group sales revenue for the full year will grow by about 12% to 16% (previously about 8% to 12%). The company's underlying ebitda margin is forecasted to increase slightly ahead of the half a percentage point previously expected.
Sartorius AG : Sartorius to acquire real-time live-cell analysis pioneer and leader Essen BioScience . Transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by end of Q1 2017 . Sartorius will purchase Essen BioScience for $320 million in cash .Sartorius will update its 2017 financial guidance for lab division and therefore also for Sartorius Group post closure of transaction.
Sartorius AG : Outlook for 2017: sales growth of 8 percent to 12 percent planned; profitability projected to further increase . FY group sales revenue rises by a good 18 percent to 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) . FY earnings increase by nearly one-fourth to 324.5 million euros . Increased its underlying FY EBITDA by 23.6 percent to 325.4 million euros, and its respective margin rose from 23.6 percent to 25.0 percent . For current fiscal year underlying EBITDA margin is forecasted to gain around half a percentage point over prior-year figure of 25.0 percent .For 2017, Sartorius projects a capex ratio of around 12 percent to 15 percent.
Sartorius AG : Dividends to increase to 0.46 euros ($0.4850) per preference share and to 0.45 euros per ordinary share .Rainer Lehmann appointed to CFO.
Sartorius AG :CFO Joerg Pfirrmann has decided to leave Sartorius by mid- 2017.
