Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Satin Creditcare Network posts June-qtr consol loss

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd :June quarter consol loss 796.5 million rupees versus profit 245.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.23 billion rupees versus 1.95 billion rupees year ago.

Satin Creditcare Network posts March-qtr net loss

May 26 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd :Declared 12.1 percent dividend on preference shares.March quarter net loss 425.6 million rupees versus profit 163.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 1.59 billion rupees versus 1.70 billion rupees year ago.

Satin Creditcare Network raise capital from Asian Development Bank and Trishashna Holdings & Investments

April 25 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd :Says capital raise of INR 643 million from Asian Development Bank and INR 75 million from Trishashna Holdings & Investments.Says shareholding of ADB stands at 3.95%, while the promoter and promoter group shareholding stands at 31.74%..

Satin Creditcare Network to consider issuance of securities

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : Says to consider increase in authorized share capital of the company .Says to consider issuance of securities.

Satin creditcare Network Dec qtr profit rises

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 164.4 million rupees versus profit 150.1 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter total income 2.07 billion rupees versus 1.42 billion rupees year ago .Says approves incorporation of housing finance co as unit.

Satin Creditcare Sept qtr profit rises

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 260.3 million rupees versus profit 145.3 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter total income 2.06 billion rupees versus 1.26 billion rupees year ago Further company coverage: [SATR.BO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Satin Creditcare Network June-qtr profit more than doubles

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : June-quarter pat 245.9 million rupees versus 120.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income 1.95 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees last year .

Satin Creditcare Network to consider acquisition of entire shares of Taraashna Services

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : To consider acquisition of entire shares of Taraashna Services Pvt Ltd via share swap and consequential issue and allotment .

Satin Creditcare Network raises 250 mln rupees via issue of preference shares

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : Satin Creditcare Network Limited raises 250 million rupees by issuing preference shares .