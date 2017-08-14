Edition:
United States

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)

SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

312.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.10 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs315.00
Open
Rs315.00
Day's High
Rs318.00
Day's Low
Rs301.70
Volume
9,268
Avg. Vol
137,363
52-wk High
Rs602.70
52-wk Low
Rs242.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Satin Creditcare Network posts June-qtr consol loss
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 05:51am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd :June quarter consol loss 796.5 million rupees versus profit 245.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.23 billion rupees versus 1.95 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Network posts March-qtr net loss
Friday, 26 May 2017 06:13am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd :Declared 12.1 percent dividend on preference shares.March quarter net loss 425.6 million rupees versus profit 163.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 1.59 billion rupees versus 1.70 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Network raise capital from Asian Development Bank and Trishashna Holdings & Investments
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 02:34am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd :Says capital raise of INR 643 million from Asian Development Bank and INR 75 million from Trishashna Holdings & Investments.Says shareholding of ADB stands at 3.95%, while the promoter and promoter group shareholding stands at 31.74%..  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Network to consider issuance of securities
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 08:28am EST 

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : Says to consider increase in authorized share capital of the company .Says to consider issuance of securities.  Full Article

Satin creditcare Network Dec qtr profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 04:38am EST 

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 164.4 million rupees versus profit 150.1 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter total income 2.07 billion rupees versus 1.42 billion rupees year ago .Says approves incorporation of housing finance co as unit.  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Sept qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 04:03am EST 

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 260.3 million rupees versus profit 145.3 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter total income 2.06 billion rupees versus 1.26 billion rupees year ago Further company coverage: [SATR.BO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Network June-qtr profit more than doubles
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 05:04am EDT 

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : June-quarter pat 245.9 million rupees versus 120.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income 1.95 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Network to consider acquisition of entire shares of Taraashna Services
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 12:20am EDT 

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : To consider acquisition of entire shares of Taraashna Services Pvt Ltd via share swap and consequential issue and allotment .  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Network raises 250 mln rupees via issue of preference shares
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 03:49am EDT 

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : Satin Creditcare Network Limited raises 250 million rupees by issuing preference shares .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd News

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves QIP for amount worth 1.50 bln rupees ‍​

* Says approves QIP of shares for an amount worth 1.50 billion rupees ‍​

» More SATR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials