Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)
312.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.10 (-0.67%)
Rs315.00
Rs315.00
Rs318.00
Rs301.70
9,268
137,363
Rs602.70
Rs242.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Satin Creditcare Network posts June-qtr consol loss
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin Creditcare Network posts March-qtr net loss
May 26 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin Creditcare Network raise capital from Asian Development Bank and Trishashna Holdings & Investments
April 25 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin Creditcare Network to consider issuance of securities
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin creditcare Network Dec qtr profit rises
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin Creditcare Sept qtr profit rises
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin Creditcare Network June-qtr profit more than doubles
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin Creditcare Network to consider acquisition of entire shares of Taraashna Services
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin Creditcare Network raises 250 mln rupees via issue of preference shares
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves QIP for amount worth 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approves QIP of shares for an amount worth 1.50 billion rupees