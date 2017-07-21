SATS Ltd (SATS.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SATS Ltd says qtrly profit attributable down 10.6 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Sats Ltd ::For Q1 ended 30 June 2017, group revenue grew S$2.3 million or 0.5% year-on-year to S$426.5 million .Qtrly profit attributable to owners of co was S$57.3 million, S$6.8 million or 10.6% lower than last corresponding quarter."There is no indication that low yields across airline industry will improve in near future, so pricing pressure on sats is expected to continue"."Growth in air travel, ecommerce and demand for high quality, safe food remain strong".

SATS Ltd appoints Seah Kok Khong, Manfred as CFO

June 8 (Reuters) - SATS Ltd. :Appoints Seah Kok Khong, Manfred as CFO.

Sats update on JV with Jilin Ipf and Proposed Share Acquisitions in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food

June 7 (Reuters) - Sats Ltd :Sats food services pte entered subscription and JVA with Jilin Ipf Pte. Ltd, in relation to their joint investment in SGIPF.Under Singapore JVA, SFS shall subscribe for 58 shares in capital of SGIPF for an aggregate amount of S$7.6 million.Under Singapore JVA JIPF shall subscribe for 40 shares in capital of SGIPF for an aggregate amount of s$4.8 million.SGIPF entered share transfer agreements to acquire 30% stake in Jilin JVCO from SFS at a consideration of S$9.6 million.SGIPF entered share transfer agreements to acquire 5% stake in JILIN JVCO from JSTATECO at a consideration of RMB6.4 million.

SATS says Q4 revenue S$425.8 mln, up 2 percent

May 19 (Reuters) - SATS Ltd ::Q4 revenue S$425.8 million, up 2 percent.Qtrly profit attributable S$66.6 million versus S$50.7 million.Proposed full year dividend of 17 Singapore cents.

Sats says unit entered into conditional joint venture agreement

April 25 (Reuters) - Sats Ltd :SG IPF Pte. Ltd has on 24 april 2017 entered into a conditional joint venture agreement with Chia Tai Animal Husbandry Investment.Deal in relation to proposed joint investment in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd..ctahib and SGIPF shall provide additional capital contributions of RMB286 million and RMB154 million respectively to Jilin Jvco.

SATS updates on joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co

April 24 (Reuters) - SATS Ltd ::Joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd.JV with Chia Tai Animal Husbandry Investment (Beijing) Co., ltd. in relation to joint investment in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd..Deal in relation to SGIPF's and CTAHIB's proposed joint investment in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd..CTAHIB would own 65% of shares in Jilin JVCO and SGIPF would own 35% of shares in Jilin JVCO.CTAHIB and SGIPF shall provide additional capital contributions of rmb286 million and rmb154 million respectively to Jilin JVCO.

Sats Coolport partners IE Singapore and AVA

April 17 (Reuters) - Sats Ltd : :Sats Coolport Partners IE SG & AVA,Receives Eu approval to provide meat transshipment svcs btw NZ & EU.EU approval paves way to enable new trade flows via Singapore.

Sats Ltd announces sale of shares in capital of Sats HK and Asia Airfreight Terminal

Sats Ltd. : Sale of shares in the capital of Sats HK Ltd and Asia Airfreight Terminal Co Ltd . Sats has entered into sale and share purchase agreements with Hong Kong Airlines . Sats sells a 51 pct and a 4 pct stake in Sats HK and AAT to Hong Kong Airlines respectively . Deal at a sale consideration of HK$76.5 million . Sats will also be selling 4 pct of issued shares of AAT to HCIL, at a sale consideration of HK$100 million .Transactions are not expected to have any material impact on Sats' net tangible assets per share and consolidated EPS for current financial year.

Sats says Q3 net profit rises 7.4 pct

Sats Ltd : For Q3 ended December 31, 2016, group revenue was comparable year-on-year at S$440.9 million . Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company was S$65.1 million, 7.4% higher year- on-year .Operating environment continues to be challenging with airline margins under increasing pressure.

SATS Ltd announces partnership with the general authority of civil aviation of Saudi Arabia

SATS Ltd : Sats enters Saudi Arabian cargo market) . Announces partnership with the general authority of civil aviation of Saudi Arabia (gaca) and King Fahd International Airport (kfia) . Says granted to its subsidiary Sats Saudi Arabia, the cargo handling concession is valid for 22.5 years . Says Sats will build a new cargo terminal in the vicinity of kfia and within the kingdom's new cargo village .