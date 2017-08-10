Edition:
United States

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAXG.DE)

SAXG.DE on Xetra

58.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.20 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€58.46
Open
€58.57
Day's High
€58.94
Day's Low
€58.07
Volume
34,168
Avg. Vol
106,049
52-wk High
€58.99
52-wk Low
€34.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stroeer affirms guidance after Q2 results
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 01:00am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Stroeer :Says Q2 sales 316.2 mln eur vs yr-earlier 276.2 mln.  Full Article

Stroeer buys 75 pct stake in Avedo
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 09:54am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Stroeer :Says buys 75 percent of Avedo Group.Says sees Avedo Group posting annual organic sales growth of around 10 percent.  Full Article

Stroeer sticks with guidance after Q1 results
Thursday, 11 May 2017 01:00am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Stroeer :Q1 sales up 24 percent at 281 million eur.Q1 operating EBITDA up 20 percent at 56 million eur.Q1 adjusted net earnings up 18 percent at 25 million eur.Says expects positive development to continue in Q2, affirms guidance.  Full Article

Stroeer now sees 2017 revenues of around 1.3 bln euros
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 01:16am EST 

Stroeer : Says 2016 revenues up 36 percent at 1.12 billion eur, organic growth more than 7 percent . Says 2016 operational EBITDA up 37 percent at 285 million eur, adjusted net profit up 46 percent at 157 million . Says still sees 2017 EBITDA of more than 320 million eur .Says now sees 2017 revenues at around 1.3 billion eur versus previous guidance for 1.2-1.3 billion.  Full Article

Stroeer sees FY 2017 revenue between 1.2 bln to 1.3 bln euros
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 02:06am EDT 

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA : Ströer announces its first guidance for 2017 and confirms guidance for 2016 as well as dividend policy . For 2017, board of management of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is forecasting revenue between 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion euros based on organic revenue growth in mid to high single-digit percentage range . Confirming unchanged dividend policy for coming years with a dividend payout ratio of between 25% and 50% (prior year: 36%) . Operational EBITDA of over 320 million euros is projected for 2017, also net of any contributions from future acquisitions .Board of management also expects dividend per share for 2016 to increase significantly by around 40 pct to an unprecedented 1 euro.  Full Article

Stroeer confirm fy 2016 guidance for more than 280 ebitda
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 01:05am EDT 

Stroeer : T online purchase raises H1 revenues by 38 percent to 502.3 million eur and operational EBITDA by 46 percent to 114.6 million eur . Adjusted earnings rise by 79 percent to 60.6 million eur . Says organic growth in H1 8.7 percent .Confirms FY 2016 guidance for more than 280 mln eur EBITDA.  Full Article

Stroeer sales, earnings up in first half
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 01:00am EDT 

Stroeer Se & Co Kgaa : news: ströer se & co. kgaa: ströer increases revenue and earnings significantly in the first six months following the acquisition of t-online (news with additional features) . H1 revenue rose 38 percent to 502.3 million eur Further company coverage: [SAXG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA considers to launch share repurchase program
Friday, 29 Apr 2016 08:39am EDT 

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA:Considers to launch share repurchase program and other possible measures in response to short-seller attack.In connection with the short-seller attack by hedge fund Muddy Waters, Stroeer is currently considering all possible measures normally taken in reaction to a short-seller attack.Has not yet taken a decision on possible measures to be taken.  Full Article

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA raises FY 2016 outlook
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 02:33am EDT 

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA:Says raises guidance for 2016 operational EBITDA to more than 280 million euros ($317.74 million).FY 2016 EBITDA 284.64 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA to propose FY 2015 dividend
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 08:00pm EDT 

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA:Says proposes dividend increase to 0.70 euros per share for 2015‍​.  Full Article

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA News

» More SAXG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials