Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB.TO)

Sabina Gold & Silver Q2 net loss per share C$0.00

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp ::Sabina Gold & Silver announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Q2 net loss per share C$0.00.

Sabina Gold & Silver reports non-brokered private placement flow through financing to raise $6 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp ::Sabina Gold & Silver announces non-brokered private placement flow through financing to raise $6 million.Sabina Gold & Silver -non brokered private placement pursuant to which it will sell up to 2.1 million flow through common shares at $2.85 per share.Sabina Gold & Silver Corp - proceeds from sale of flow-through common shares will be used for exploration on company's back river project.

Sabina Gold & Silver Q4 net loss $2.0 million

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver announces financial results for the year ended 2016 .Sabina gold & silver - for three-month period ended Dec 31, 2016, co reported net loss of $2.0 million, favourable by $2.7 million versus same period of 2015.

Sabina Gold & Silver reports 2016 financial results

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver announces financial results for the year ended 2016 . Sabina - for 3-month period ended dec 31, 2016, reported a net loss of $2.0 million, favourable by $2.7 million compared to same period of 2015 . Sabina - strategic review on co's wishbone property in nunavut, resulted write down of $5.2 million in q3 and $1.9 million in Q4 . Sabina - had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $39.9 million at december 31, 2016 . Sabina - has budgeted $8.5 million as its base budget for 2017 . Sabina - planned certain discretionary activities, including exploration drilling program, among others .Sabina - depending on timing and success of permitting process, total expenditures could range up to approximately $31 million in 2017.

Sabina Gold & Silver announces back river environmental impact statement addendum filed and accepted by NIRB

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp :Sabina Gold & Silver Corp announces back river environmental impact statement addendum filed and accepted by NIRB.

Sabina Gold & Silver announces 2017 budget and activities

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp - : Announces 2017 budget and activities . Says announce a base budget of approximately $8.5 million for 2017 . Budget will be funded from treasury of approximately $40 million as at december 31, 2016 . Says drilling could potentially be undertaken later in year for an additional budget of up to $5 million .Depending on permitting process, total expenditures could range up to a total of about $25 million for year.

Sabina Gold And Silver announces Q2 results

Sabina Gold And Silver Corp : For three months ended June 30, 2016, company reported net income of $0.2 million or $0.00 per share .Expect to end year with a cash balance of approximately $38 million.

Sabina Gold & Silver provides update on permitting for Back River Gold Project

Sabina Gold And Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver provides update on permitting for the Back River gold project, Nunavut, Canada .Has approximately $44 million in its treasury, and is currently amending budget and plans for 2016.

Sabina Gold And Silver receives report from NIRB

Sabina Gold And Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver statement on the Nunavut Impact Review Board's report regarding the Back River gold project, Nunavut, Canada . NIRB recommended to minister Back River gold project not proceed to licensing and permitting regulatory phase at this time . Nunavut Impact Review Board indicated that the proposal could be reconsidered . Sees studying report and reviewing NIRB's recommendations as we seek to continue to move project forward .Reviewing its options, including a request to minister to refer report back to NIRB for further consideration.