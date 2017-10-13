State Bank of India (SBI.NS)
242.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-1.00 (-0.41%)
Rs243.75
Rs243.80
Rs245.25
Rs241.15
3,458,869
13,782,195
Rs315.30
Rs235.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India
Oct 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India
State Bank of India's outgoing chief says revival of credit growth an unfinished agenda
Oct 6 (Reuters) - State Bank of India outgoing chief, Arundhati Bhattacharya::Says revival of credit growth is an unfinished agenda.Says SBI will see better numbers on bad loan going forward.Says should see uptick in economy during the financial year. Full Article
India's SBI says SBI Life's offer price set at 700 rupees/share
Sept 25 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India
State Bank of India, FTSE Russell announce launch of FTSE SBI bond index series at London Stock Exchange
Sept 22 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India
SBI Life Insurance allots 31.8 mln shares to 69 anchor investors
Sept 20 (Reuters) - SBI Life Insurance::SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd finalized allocation of 31.8 million equity shares at INR 700 per equity share to 69 anchor investors. Full Article
SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Steel Authority Of India Ltd
SBI Life Insurance Co IPO bid offer will open on Sept 20, close on Sept 22
Sept 12 (Reuters) - State Bank of India: :IPO bid offer will open on Sept 20 and close on Sept 22. Full Article
State Bank of India not looking at a lending rate cut at this point-exec
Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India
State Bank of India says has exposure of 502.47 bln rupees in 12 bankruptcy accounts
Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India
State Bank of India sees credit growth of 6 pct - 8 pct for FY18
Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank of India
BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India
* Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment