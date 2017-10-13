State Bank of India (SBI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India

Oct 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India :Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment.Shriram Automall India to provide solutions to dispose pre-owned vehicles, construction equipment, three wheelers, two wheelers‍​.

State Bank of India's outgoing chief says revival of credit growth an unfinished agenda‍​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - State Bank of India outgoing chief, Arundhati Bhattacharya::Says revival of credit growth is an unfinished agenda‍​.Says SBI will see better numbers on bad loan going forward.Says should see uptick in economy during the financial year.

India's SBI says SBI Life's offer price set at 700 rupees/share

Sept 25 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India ::Says in relation to offer by SBI Life, offer price is set at 700 rupees per share aggregating to 83.86 billion rupees.

State Bank of India, FTSE Russell announce launch of FTSE SBI bond index series at London Stock Exchange

Sept 22 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India :Says co, FTSE Russell announce launch of FTSE SBI bond index series at London Stock Exchange.

‍SBI Life Insurance​ allots 31.8 mln shares to 69 anchor investors

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ‍SBI Life Insurance​::SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd finalized allocation of 31.8 million equity shares at INR 700 per equity share to 69 anchor investors.

SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Steel Authority Of India Ltd :Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB.

SBI Life Insurance Co IPO bid offer will open on Sept 20, close on Sept 22

Sept 12 (Reuters) - State Bank of India: :IPO bid offer will open on Sept 20 and close on Sept 22.

State Bank of India not looking at a lending rate cut at this point-exec

Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India :Exec says considering taking a number of smaller cases to NCLT.Exec says don't think we are looking at cutting lending rates at this point.

State Bank of India says has exposure of 502.47 bln rupees in 12 bankruptcy accounts

Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India :Says has outstanding exposure of 502.47 billion rupees in 12 insolvency bankruptcy accounts.Says total provision held for the 12 accounts at 199.43 billion rupees, need 85.71 billion rupees more provisioning in 2017/18.

State Bank of India sees credit growth of 6 pct - 8 pct for FY18

Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank of India :Says agri, sme and retail advances growth expected to stabilise from q2fy18, led by retail segment.State bank of India - recoveries to pick up in remaining quarters as slippages in retail segment are pulled back.Expect credit growth of 6.0% - 8.0% for fy18.Credit cost to trend lower from 2.90% in fy17 and 2.48% in q1fy18; and likely to end below 2.25% for fy18.State bank of India - corporate slippages to remain largely confined to the watch-list.State bank of India - slippage ratio to decline from 5.78% in fy17 and 5.38% in q1fy18 to below 3.3% for fy18e.