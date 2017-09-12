Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Standard Bank says ‍Ben Kruger steps down from role of joint chief executive

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd :‍BEN KRUGER STEPS DOWN FROM ROLE OF JOINT-GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.SIM TSHABALALA CONTINUES IN ROLE OF GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF STANDARD BANK GROUP, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA LTD.‍BEN KRUGER REMAINS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, REPORTING TO GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE​.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings posts HY group pretax profit of 29.17 bln naira

Aug 29 (Reuters) - STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS::GROUP HY PRETAX PROFIT 29.17 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 15.68 BILLION NAIRA.GROUP INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 6 BILLION NAIRA.HY GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME OF 41.04 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 22.85 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO.RECOMMENDED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 60 KOBO PER SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2017.

Standard Bank says HY HEPS Up 11 pct at 756 cents

Aug 17 (Reuters) - STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD ::UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.SIX MONTHS HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 11% AT 756 CENTS.SIX MONTHS NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE UP 2% AT 9 554 CENTS.SIX MONTHS TOTAL INCOME DECLINED BY 1% TO R49 336 MILLION.SIX MONTHS GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS GREW 1%.

Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB

May 30 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd ::Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB.Appointment of Kenny Fihla with immediate effect.Thabo Dloti, current ceo of Liberty, is leaving Liberty following a difference of opinion with board.

Standard Bank qtrly earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders up 16 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Standard Bank :Financial information provided to ICBC And update on the group’s operational performance .In three months ended March 31, group’s banking operations performance saw benign credit performance and well managed costs, resulting in low double-digit earnings growth.Qtrly earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders grew 16 pct period-on-period .Impairment charges declined year-on-year.Qtrly non-interest revenue declined year-on-year off a high base in 1Q16.Group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio remained in excess of our internal target range of 11 pct-12.5 pct.

Standard Bank Group full-year HEPS up 4 pct

Standard Bank Group Ltd : Provisional results and dividend announcement for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 . FY R23.009 billion headline earnings (2015: R22.187 billion) up 4 pct . FY 1,440 cents headline earnings per share up 4 pct . 780 cents dividend per share up 16 pct . FY 13.9 pct common equity tier 1 ratio, 56.3 pct cost-to-income ratio, 0.86 pct credit loss ratio . FY total income grew by 10 pct in 2016, supported by strong growth in net interest income, which was up by 15 pct . Economic growth momentum that built towards end of 2016, driven by China and U.S., has continued into start of 2017 . Uncertainty surrounding us policy direction, brexit talk, broader european macro outlook may pose downside risks to growth prospect .Committed to delivering through--cycle headline earnings growth and roe within our target range of 15 pct - 18 pct over medium term.

Standard Bank Group six-month HEPS rises

Standard Bank Group Ltd : Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results and dividend announcement for six months ended 30 June 2016 . H1 680 cents headline earnings per share, 1H15: 650 cents, up 5 pct . H1 net asset value per share 9 381 cents, 1H15: 8 832 cents, up 6 pct . H1 credit loss ratio - banking activities 56.8 pct, 1H15: 0.99 pct . 340 cents dividend per share, 1H15: 303 cents, up 12 pct . Total income grew by 15 pct in 1H16, with net interest income (NII) increasing by 18 pct on back of stronger margins, up 23bps to 372bps . H1 cost-to-income ratio - banking activities 56.8 pct, 1H15: 57.3 pct . Says H1 13.2 pct common equity tier I ratio 1H15: 13.1 pct . H1 total credit impairment charges were 16 pct higher than prior period . Global growth outlook going into 2016 was cautiously positive . Risks highlighted at beginning of year have started to materialise, increasing volatility and uncertainty .Britain's vote to leave European Union and associated lack of clarity has only served to exacerbate this.

Standard Bank says income growth "good" over four months to April 30

Standard Bank Group Ltd : Management remains focused on delivering return on equity in medium term target range of 15 pct to 18 pct .Group income growth has been good, supported by strong growth in net interest income, for the four months to 30 april.

Standard Bank Group Ltd - ICBC Standard Bank to pay $37 mln in landmark bribery plea deal - Reuters

Standard Bank Group Ltd:ICBC Standard Bank Plc agreed to pay nearly $37 million and enter into a British financial regulator's first deferred prosecution agreement to end probes into bribery of officials in Tanzania - RTRS.The accord marks the first time that Britain's Serious Fraud Office has used a DPA, which typically lets a company avoid prosecution if it pays a fine and implements compliance measures - RTRS.Monday's settlement resolved claims centred on an alleged $6 million bribe paid to Tanzanian officials by the Tanzanian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank SBKJ.J, in connection with work in 2012 and 2013 on a $600 million private placement for the government - RTRS.ICBC Standard Bank agreed to pay the SFO a $16.8 million fine and about $500,000 to cover costs, disgorge $8.4 million of profit, and pay $7.05 million to the Tanzanian government - RTRS.It also agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle related civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission- RTRS.The three-year deferred prosecution agreement incorporates a statement of facts detailing the bank's alleged failure to prevent bribery - RTRS.London-based Standard Bank changed its name to ICBC Standard Bank following the acquisition of a 60 percent stake by China's ICBC 601398.SS in February - RTRS.

Standard Bank Group Ltd - UK's Serious Fraud Office set for first plea deal, with ICBC Standard Bank - Reuters

Standard Bank Group Ltd:London-headquartered ICBC Standard Bank Plc is the first company to enter a new type of plea deal with Britain's Serious Fraud Office, a move which one lawyer called a "defining moment" in English criminal law - RTRS.The SFO said on Thursday its first proposed deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) has already been approved in principle by senior judge Brian Leveson and final approval would be sought at a London court hearing on Nov. 30 - RTRS.A DPA is a court-approved deal under which a company is charged with wrongdoing but legal proceedings are suspended in return for accepting a range of sanctions that can include a fine, payment of compensation and monitoring - RTRS.ICBC Standard Bank specialises in global commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities and is 60 percent owned by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and 40 percent by South Africa's Standard Bank Group - RTRS.Standard Bank Group said in a statement in Johannesburg that fines over events that took place in 2012 and 2013 were not expected to exceed $40 million. The banks said they were not permitted to provide any further details about the case before Monday - RTRS.Under English law, a corporation is only criminally liable if bosses - the "controlling mind" - are culpable. The 2010 Bribery Act introduced an offence of "failing to prevent" bribery, but this does not extend to other criminal offences - RTRS.