SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)

SBM Offshore confirms settlement with extended group of insurers on its Yme insurance claim

Aug 11 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV ::SBM OFFSHORE CONFIRMS SETTLEMENT WITH EXTENDED GROUP OF INSURERS ON ITS YME INSURANCE CLAIM.CONTINUES TO PURSUE ITS CLAIM AGAINST ALL REMAINING INSURERS INCLUDING TWO EXCESS LAYERS, TRIAL IS SCHEDULED TO START OCT. 2018.INTO BINDING SETTLEMENT WITH 83,6% OF US$500 MILLION PRIMARY INSURANCE LAYER AGAINST CASH PAYMENT OF US$281 MILLION IN FINAL SETTLEMENT OF CLAIM AGAINST PARTICIPATING INSURERS.

SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore Nv :SBM Offshore 2017 half-year earnings.H1 directional revenue of US$835 million, a decrease of 11 pct compared to same period last year.SBM Offshore - 2017 guidance for directional revenue reiterated at around US$1.7 billion and for underlying directional EBITDA updated to above US$750 million.Pro-Forma directional backlog remains nearly constant at us$17.0 billion compared to year-end 2016.Underlying directional EPS of US$0.39 per share for H1, representing increase of 26 pct compared to first half of 2016.

SBM Offshore H1 IFRS EBITDA rises to 453 million dollars

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV ::SBM OFFSHORE 2017 HALF-YEAR EARNINGS.H1 IFRS REVENUE $862 MILLION VERSUS $1.07 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 IFRS EBITDA $453 MILLION VERSUS $322 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 IFRS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $92 MILLION VERSUS $117 MILLION YEAR AGO.PRO FORMA BACKLOG ON JUNE 30 WAS $17.0 BILLION VERSUS $17.1 BILLION AT DEC 31.2017 GUIDANCE FOR DIRECTIONAL REVENUE REITERATED AT “AROUND US$1.7 BILLION” AND FOR UNDERLYING DIRECTIONAL EBITDA UPDATED TO “ABOVE US$750 MILLION”.FULL-YEAR 2017 DIRECTIONAL UNDERLYING EBITDA GUIDANCE IS UPDATED FROM “AROUND US$750 MILLION” TO “ABOVE US$750 MILLION”.

SBM Offshore announces agreement of terms for settlement on Yme insurance claim

July 17 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV :SBM OFFSHORE HAS AGREED HEADS OF TERMS FOR SETTLEMENT WITH A MAJORITY GROUP OF PRIMARY LAYER INSURERS ON ITS YME INSURANCE CLAIM.‍SBM OFFSHORE WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF C. US$247 MILLION IN FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ITS CLAIM AGAINST SETTLING INSURERS​.‍CONTINUES TO PURSUE ITS CLAIM AGAINST ALL REMAINING INSURERS INCLUDING TWO EXCESS LAYERS, TRIAL OF WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE OCTOBER 2018​.‍BALANCE OF SETTLEMENT MONIES WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN SBM OFFSHORE AND REPSOL.

SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana

June 22 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV : :SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO.SBM offshore NV - ExxonMobil has formally confirmed award of contracts for next phase of Liza project in Guyana.SBM Offshore NV - under contracts, SBM Offshore will construct, install, lease and operate a floating production, storage and offloading vessel.Floating production, storage and offloading vessel is designed to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease & operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

June 22 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV :PRESS RELEASE SBM OFFSHORE AWARDED TURNKEY AND LEASE AND OPERATE CONTRACTS FOR THE EXXONMOBIL LIZA FPSO.

SBM Offshore YTD directional revenue in slight decrease at $420 million

May 10 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV ::YEAR-TO-DATE 2017 DIRECTIONAL REVENUE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS AT $420 MILLION (COMPARED TO $442 MILLION LAST YEAR).INCREASED DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE AS COMPARED TO $0.21 LAST YEAR (UP C.17% IN EUROS), TO BE PAID ON MAY 12, 2017.NEW 5-YEAR OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACT SIGNED FOR FPSO SERPENTINA.REITERATING 2017 DIRECTIONAL REVENUE AND EBITDA GUIDANCE OF AROUND $1.7 BILLION AND AROUND $750 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY.

SBM Offshore FY IFRS EBITDA beats consensus

Sbm Offshore NV : FY IFRS revenue $2.27 billion versus $2.06 billion in Reuters poll . FY IFRS EBITDA $772 million versus $729 million in Reuters poll . FY IFRS underlying profit attributable to shareholders $308 million versus $206 million in Reuters poll . Directional backlog at Dec 31 was $17.1 billion versus $18.9 billion year ago . Proposes a cash dividend of $0.23 per share, an increase of c. 10 pct year-on-year . Addition company will be updating and reinforcing its dividend policy . 2017 guidance: directional revenue around $1.7 billion, directional EBITDA around $750 million . Positive medium to long-term outlook is maintained as deep water offshore . Management's expectations for order intake in 2017 remain unchanged .Says offshore industry shows early signs of stabilization but with a slow recovery.

SBM Offshore wins contracts for Exxonmobil Liza FPSO

Sbm Offshore Nv :SBM Offshore awarded contracts for Exxonmobil Liza FPSO.

SBM Offshore confirms its FY 2016 directional revenue guidance of at least US$2.0 billion

SBM Offshore NV : Company confirms its FY 2016 directional revenue guidance of at least US$2.0 billion . Diving support and construction vessel (dscv) sbm installer contract is classified as onerous and a non-cash provision of approx.y us$30 million . FY2016 EBITDA guidance is around US$720 million, compared to previous guidance of around US$750 million . Activity outlook for SBM Offshore's investment (30 pct ownership) in Joint Venture owning Paenal construction yard operating in Angola has deteriorated . As a result, company's carrying amount for net investment in this entity is to be impaired by approximately US$60 million .Diving Support and Construction Vessel (DSCV) SBM installer contract is to be recognized in gross margin of turnkey segment.