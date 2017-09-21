J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

St. Ives says contract with Sainsbury's will not be renewed

Sept 21 (Reuters) - St Ives Plc :ST. IVES PLC - STATEMENT RE CONTRACT.ST IVES - INFORMED BY SAINSBURY'S THAT CONTRACT WITH GROUP'S MARKETING ACTIVATION SEGMENT WILL NOT BE RENEWED.ST IVES PLC - ‍MANAGEMENT WILL BE INITIATING ACTIONS TO REDUCE COST BASE OF SEGMENT TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF NON-RENEWAL OF CONTRACT​.ST IVES - DUE TO STRONGER THAN EXPECTED TRADING OUTLOOK IN STRATEGIC MARKETING UNIT, CO DOES NOT SEE NON-RENEWAL OF CONTRACT TO HAVE IMPACT ON FY OUTLOOK.

GE's Current partnering with Sainsbury's for LED lighting

June 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :General Electric- Current is partnering with Sainsbury's to make it first grocery retailer in U.K. To power all its supermarkets entirely by LED lighting.

J Sainsbury is exploring a takeover bid for Palmer & Harvey- Sky News, citing sources

May 26 (Reuters) - :J Sainsbury Plc is exploring a takeover bid for Palmer & Harvey- Sky News, citing sources.

Sainsbury's says over 3 to 5 year period can deliver profit growth

May 3 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's :Shares down 2.7 percent on cautious outlook with full year results.Sainsbury's CEO says over 3 to 5 year period firm can deliver profit growth.CFO says comfortable with analysts' profit consensus for 2017-18 of 573 million stg.

Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg

Sainsbury's : Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures . CFO says "very happy" with analysts' 2016-17 pretax profit consensus of 578 million stg Further company coverage: [nL5N1GT18G] (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Food Standards Agency says Sainsbury's recalls stir fry products due to possible presence of salmonella

Food standards agency :Says Sainsbury's recalls stir fry products due to possible presence of salmonella; no other Sainsbury's products known to be affected.

Sainsbury's says Christmas trading has "reinforced case" for Argos purchase

Sainsbury's : Interim CFO says deflation in grocery business in Q3 measured at 0.5 percent . Interim CFO says comfortable with analysts' consensus for 2016-17 pretax profit . CEO says Christmas trading has "reinforced case" for Argos acquisition . Shares up 3.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected Xmas sales Further company coverage: [SBRY.L] (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Morrisons says deflation eased in Xmas trading period

Morrisons : CFO says saw some easing of deflation from Q3 to Xmas trading period . CFO says priority is to be "very competitive" . CFO says online contribution to Xmas period like-for-like growth was 0.6 percent . CFO says deflation in 9 week Xmas period was 0.2 percent . Shares open up 4 percent as Xmas sales beat forecasts, profit guidance raised . Tesco shares up 4 percent, Sainsbury up 2.4 percent Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Trade union Unite says proposed industrial action by Argos drivers suspended

: Unite says Wincanton,Unite have come to agreement on treatment of historical pay issues specific to Barton site which will be put to members in ballot .Trade union Unite says all industrial action now suspended pending ballot on terms of agreement among unite members; Argos business will be unaffected.

Sainsbury's says new cost savings to be found "across the business"

Sainsbury's : CEO says most significant price rise so far is in fuel . CEO says price position versus other big 3 UK grocers "has never been sharper" . Interim CFO says additional 500 million stg of cost savings will be found "across the business" . CEO says "more confident than ever" about prospects of argos purchase Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).