J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)

SBRY.L on London Stock Exchange

247.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.30 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
246.40
Open
246.80
Day's High
248.10
Day's Low
246.40
Volume
7,872,869
Avg. Vol
24,370,859
52-wk High
283.60
52-wk Low
224.10

St. Ives says contract with Sainsbury's will not be renewed
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 08:01am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - St Ives Plc :ST. IVES PLC - STATEMENT RE CONTRACT.ST IVES - INFORMED BY SAINSBURY'S THAT CONTRACT WITH GROUP'S MARKETING ACTIVATION SEGMENT WILL NOT BE RENEWED.ST IVES PLC - ‍MANAGEMENT WILL BE INITIATING ACTIONS TO REDUCE COST BASE OF SEGMENT TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF NON-RENEWAL OF CONTRACT​.ST IVES - DUE TO STRONGER THAN EXPECTED TRADING OUTLOOK IN STRATEGIC MARKETING UNIT, CO DOES NOT SEE NON-RENEWAL OF CONTRACT TO HAVE IMPACT ON FY OUTLOOK.  Full Article

GE's Current partnering with Sainsbury's for LED lighting
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 08:01am EDT 

June 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :General Electric- Current is partnering with Sainsbury's to make it first grocery retailer in U.K. To power all its supermarkets entirely by LED lighting.  Full Article

J Sainsbury is exploring a takeover bid for Palmer & Harvey- Sky News, citing sources
Friday, 26 May 2017 06:19am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - :J Sainsbury Plc is exploring a takeover bid for Palmer & Harvey- Sky News, citing sources.  Full Article

Sainsbury's says over 3 to 5 year period can deliver profit growth
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 03:36am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's :Shares down 2.7 percent on cautious outlook with full year results.Sainsbury's CEO says over 3 to 5 year period firm can deliver profit growth.CFO says comfortable with analysts' profit consensus for 2017-18 of 573 million stg.  Full Article

Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 04:32am EDT 

Sainsbury's : Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures . CFO says "very happy" with analysts' 2016-17 pretax profit consensus of 578 million stg Further company coverage: [nL5N1GT18G] (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Food Standards Agency says Sainsbury's recalls stir fry products due to possible presence of salmonella
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 02:40pm EST 

Food standards agency :Says Sainsbury's recalls stir fry products due to possible presence of salmonella; no other Sainsbury's products known to be affected.  Full Article

Sainsbury's says Christmas trading has "reinforced case" for Argos purchase
Wednesday, 11 Jan 2017 03:14am EST 

Sainsbury's : Interim CFO says deflation in grocery business in Q3 measured at 0.5 percent . Interim CFO says comfortable with analysts' consensus for 2016-17 pretax profit . CEO says Christmas trading has "reinforced case" for Argos acquisition . Shares up 3.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected Xmas sales Further company coverage: [SBRY.L] (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Morrisons says deflation eased in Xmas trading period
Tuesday, 10 Jan 2017 03:05am EST 

Morrisons : CFO says saw some easing of deflation from Q3 to Xmas trading period . CFO says priority is to be "very competitive" . CFO says online contribution to Xmas period like-for-like growth was 0.6 percent . CFO says deflation in 9 week Xmas period was 0.2 percent . Shares open up 4 percent as Xmas sales beat forecasts, profit guidance raised . Tesco shares up 4 percent, Sainsbury up 2.4 percent Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Trade union Unite says proposed industrial action by Argos drivers suspended
Wednesday, 14 Dec 2016 11:08am EST 

: Unite says Wincanton,Unite have come to agreement on treatment of historical pay issues specific to Barton site which will be put to members in ballot .Trade union Unite says all industrial action now suspended pending ballot on terms of agreement among unite members; Argos business will be unaffected.  Full Article

Sainsbury's says new cost savings to be found "across the business"
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 03:40am EST 

Sainsbury's : CEO says most significant price rise so far is in fuel . CEO says price position versus other big 3 UK grocers "has never been sharper" . Interim CFO says additional 500 million stg of cost savings will be found "across the business" . CEO says "more confident than ever" about prospects of argos purchase Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

J Sainsbury PLC News

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK

Sainsbury's , Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco , is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Earnings vs. Estimates

