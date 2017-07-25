Stratec Biomedical AG (SBSG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

STRATEC Biomedical H1 net profit down 3.5 percent at 9.9 mln euros

July 25 (Reuters) - STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG :H1 SALES ROSE 29.1 PERCENT TO 100.7 MILLION EUR.H1 NET PROFIT FELL 3.5 PERCENT TO 9.9 MILLION EUR.NOT ISSUING ANY SPECIFIC STATEMENT CONCERNING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018.‍GROUP EBIT WAS EUR 12.9 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, VERSUS 12.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​.2017 EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 17%.‍FOR 2017 IS UPHOLDING ITS CURRENT SALES FORECAST, WHICH PROVIDES FOR FY SALES OF BETWEEN EUR 205 MILLION AND EUR 220 MILLION​.‍EXPECTS FY SALES TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED LOWER END OF THIS RANGE​.

Stratec Biomedical Q1 sales up at 49.5 mln euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Stratec Biomedical AG ::Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million).Dividend 0.77 euros per share.Sales of 49.5 million euros in Q1/2017 (+58.6%; Q1/2016: 31.2 million euros).Adjusted EBIT margin of 13.9% in Q1/2017 (Q1/2016: 14.5%).Q1 in consolidated net income of 5.4 million euros(+56.8%; previous year: 3.4 million euros).An update to financial forecast is expected to be released upon publication of half-yearly financial report on July 25, 2017.Until then, existing forecast remains valid..

Stratec Biomedical FY consolidated net income up at EUR 25.4 mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Stratec Biomedical AG ::FY sales rose 25.9 percent to 184.9 million euros ($198.32 million).FY consolidated net income of 25.4 million euros (+14.9%; previous year: 22.1 million euros).

Stratec Biomedical hikes dividend after 2016 profit gain

Stratec Biomedical AG : FY sales rose 25.9 percent to 184.9 million eur . Dividend 0.77 eurper share versus 0.75 eurper share year ago . FY EBIT of eur 32.2 million. (+19.7%; previous year: eur 26.9 million) . FY EBIT margin at 17.4%. (previous year: 18.3%) . An update of financial guidance figures is expected to be released upon publication of half-year financial report on July 25 .Until then, existing guidance remains valid.

Aixtron to return to TecDAX index, replacing Stratec Biomedical

Deutsche Boerse :Says shares in Aixtron to replace Stratec Biomedical on TecDAX index.

Stratec sees sales rising to 205-220 mln euros in 2017

Stratec Biomedical AG : Sees 2016 sales at eur 175 million to eur 182 million . Sees 2017 sales at eur 205 million to eur 220 million . Q2 (organic) sales +2.6% to eur 36.3 million (Q2/2015: eur 35.5 million) . Q2 saw recognition of non- recurring items, amounting to eur 1.4 million . Sales are expected to rise to between eur 205 million and eur 220 million, with a slight increase in ebit margin compared with 2016 . Q2 (organic) EBIT margin at 17.5% (Q2/2015: 17.3%) .2017 sales are expected to rise to between eur 205 million and eur 220 million, with a slight increase in ebit margin compared with 2016.

Stratec Biomedical to propose dividend of 0.75 euro per share

Stratec Biomedical AG:Board of Management and Supervisory Board approved the recommendation submitted by the Board of Management to propose the payment of a dividend of 0.75 euro per share for FY 2015.

Stratec Biomedical to acquire hematology system specialist Diatron

Stratec Biomedical AG:To acquire hematology system specialist Diatron.Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality concerning the purchase price.

Stratec Biomedical lowers FY 2016 and FY 2017 forecast

Stratec Biomedical AG:2016 sales forecast of between 150 million euros and 154 million euros.New target for average sales growth between 2014 and 2017 now amounts to around 6 pct.2016 EBIT margin should remain stable.FY 2016 sales estimate 167.09 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2017 sales estimate 183.34 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.