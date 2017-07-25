Stratec Biomedical AG (SBSG.DE)
57.42EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.65 (+1.14%)
€56.77
€57.34
€57.42
€56.55
12,660
10,180
€64.85
€41.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Stratec Biomedical AG:Board of Management and Supervisory Board approved the recommendation submitted by the Board of Management to propose the payment of a dividend of 0.75 euro per share for FY 2015. Full Article
Stratec Biomedical AG:To acquire hematology system specialist Diatron.Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality concerning the purchase price. Full Article
Stratec Biomedical AG:2016 sales forecast of between 150 million euros and 154 million euros.New target for average sales growth between 2014 and 2017 now amounts to around 6 pct.2016 EBIT margin should remain stable.FY 2016 sales estimate 167.09 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2017 sales estimate 183.34 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
* NOT ISSUING ANY SPECIFIC STATEMENT CONCERNING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018