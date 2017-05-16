Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sabesp to issue simple debentures worth 500 mln reais
May 16 (Reuters) - COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Sabesp gets approval to carry out studies for its capitalization
May 16 (Reuters) - COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO - SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP announces FY 2015 own capital interest payment
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP:Says on March 24 it approved FY 2015 own capital interest payment, totaling 149.9 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.2193 real per share.Payment in up to 60 days after the general meeting.Says own capital interest to be considered in calculation of obligatory dividends.Ex-interest date April 6. Full Article