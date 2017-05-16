Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sabesp to issue simple debentures worth 500 mln reais

May 16 (Reuters) - COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP ::REPORTED ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED THE ISSUE OF SIMPLE DEBENTURES, NON CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES, FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 MILLION REAIS.FUNDS FROM ISSUANCE TO BE ALLOCATED TO REFINANCING OF FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN 2017 AND TO THE COMPANY'S CASH RECOVERY.

Sabesp gets approval to carry out studies for its capitalization

May 16 (Reuters) - COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO - SABESP ::REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT THE DIRECTING COUNCIL OF THE STATE PRIVATISATION PROGRAM APPROVED IN A MEETING ON FRIDAY TO CARRY OUT STUDIES FOR THE CAPITALIZATION OF THE COMPANY, WHICH INCLUDE THE TRANSFER OF THE SHARES UNDER STATE OWNERSHIP TO A NEW HOLDING.THE GOAL OF THE CAPITALIZATION IS TO OVERCOME THE RESTRICTIONS THAT EXIST FOR INVESTMENTS THAT AIM TO PRESERVE THE EXPANSION OF BASIC SANITATION SERVICES PROMOTED BY THE COMPANY.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP announces FY 2015 own capital interest payment

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP:Says on March 24 it approved FY 2015 own capital interest payment, totaling 149.9 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.2193 real per share.Payment in up to 60 days after the general meeting.Says own capital interest to be considered in calculation of obligatory dividends.Ex-interest date April 6.