India's S Chand and Company June qtr loss narrows

Aug 21 (Reuters) - India's S Chand and Company Ltd :June quarter loss 79 million rupees versus loss 108.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 339.5 million rupees versus 181.3 million rupees year ago.Says approved provision of corporate guaranate worth INR 150 million in favor of Development Credit Bank.Says approved provision of corporate guarantee worth INR 250 million in favor of Federal Bank.Says considered options for restructuring business, units.

India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises

June 12 (Reuters) - S Chand and Company Ltd :Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million.March quarter profit 571.4 million rupees versus profit 372.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 2.11 billion rupees versus 1.84 billion rupees year ago.Recommended final dividend of 1.25 rupees per share.

India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors

April 25 (Reuters) - S.Chand & Company Pvt Ltd says::Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors.