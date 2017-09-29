Schneider Electric SE (SCHN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aveva investors back Schneider deal

Sept 29 (Reuters) - AVEVA GROUP PLC ::ALL RESOLUTIONS IN ‍CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE BUSINESS WERE PASSED ON A POLL AT GENERAL MEETING​.

Schneider sees possible new acquisitions in core business - CFO

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SE :Schneider financial director says maintains dividend policy and its share buy-back programme after aveva deal.Schneider sees possible new acquisitions in group's core business - CFO.

Aveva CEO says more confident Schneider deal will succeed this time

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aveva :Ceo says deal with schneider electric schn.pa is 'much further progressed' than previous attempts.Ceo says merger agreement with schneider is binding, will include break fee.Ceo says schneider schn.pa will contribute more to business than in previous attempts, hence larger share.Ceo says schneider schn.pa has worked to separate software assets, removing previous hurdle.Ceo says deal mostly about top-line growth, synergies in areas of duplication.

Schneider Electric combines with Aveva on software business‍​

Sept 5 (Reuters) - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE ::COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CREATE GLOBAL LEADER IN ENGINEERING AND INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE‍​.TO PAY TO AVEVA GBP 550 MILLION IN CASH (APPROXIMATELY 858 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE), CO TO HOLD A MAJORITY OF THE ENLARGED AVEVA SHARE CAPITAL.ON COMPLETION SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC WILL OWN 60 PERCENT OF ENLARGED AVEVA GROUP ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS ‍​.ON COMPLETION EXISTING AVEVA SHAREHOLDERS AND PARTICIPANTS IN AVEVA SHARE PLANS WILL RETAIN 40 PER CENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP (ON FULLY DILUTED BASIS)‍​.AVEVA TO DISTRIBUTE GBP 100 MILLION (C. 156 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE) IN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS (EXCLUDING SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC) AT OR AROUND COMPLETION.COMPLETION OF COMBINATION EXPECTED TO BE AT OR AROUND THE END OF 2017, IF NUMBER OF CONDITIONS ARE FULFILLED.

Schneider Electric says combining software ops with Aveva

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SE :Schneider Electric says combining its industrial software business with Aveva.Schneider Electric says its board of directors and Aveva group board have reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a combination of Aveva and Schneider Electric industrial software business.Schneider Electric - combined entity will be a global leader in engineering and industrial software with combined revenues and adjusted EBITA of approximately £657.5 mi.Schneider Electric - combination will create an enlarged Aveva group well-positioned to take advantage of future M&A opportunities building on its scale and comprehensive industry and lifecycle solution coverage.Schneider electric - on completion, following the issue of ordinary shares in the capital of Aveva to Schneider electric, Schneider Electric will own 60 percent of the enlarged Aveva Group on a fully diluted basis.Schneider Electric participants in the Aveva share plans will retain 40 per cent equity ownership (on a fully diluted basis).Schneider Electric the existing non-executive directors of Aveva will remain in place on completion.Schneider Electric - enlarged Aveva group’s headquarters will continue to be located in Cambridge, United Kingdom.Schneider Electric - enlarged Aveva Group’s relationship with Schneider Electric, as its majority shareholder, will be governed by a relationship agreement and the listing rules.

Schneider Electric CFO expects improvement in economic environment to continue in H2 ‍​

July 27 (Reuters) - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC ::OBSERVES GLOBALLY AN IMPROVEMENT OF THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, EXPECTS TO SEE THIS IMPROVEMENT CONTINUE IN H2 - CFO‍​.THE PART OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS WHICH WILL BE THE SUBJECT OF A STRATEGIC REVIEW EMPLOYS SEVERAL THOUSAND PEOPLE ACROSS THE WORLD - CFO‍​.DOES NOT FAVOUR ONE OPTION MORE THAN ANOTHER FOR INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS, ALL OPTIONS ARE OPEN - CFO‍​.

Schneider Electric acquires ASCO Power Technologies‍​

July 27 (Reuters) - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC ::ACQUISITION OF ASCO POWER TECHNOLOGIES‍​.TO ACQUIRE ASCO POWER TECHNOLOGIES (”ASCO”), A LEADER IN THE AUTOMATIC TRANSFER SWITCH (“ATS”) MARKET FOR A CONSIDERATION OF $1,250M.

Schneider Electric raises its FY guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC ::H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​958 MILLION VERSUS EUR 809 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED EBITA EUR 1.72 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.59 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​12.17 BILLION VERSUS EUR 11.74 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 GROSS MARGIN ‍​38.7% VERSUS 38.5% YEAR AGO.FOLLOWING THIS STRONG H1 PERFORMANCE, WE RAISE OUR OBJECTIVES FOR 2017-CEO.EXPECTS FY17 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN +3% AND +4% FOR THE GROUP OUTSIDE INFRASTRUCTURE.SELECTIVITY FOR INFRASTRUCTURE IS EXPECTED TO END IN 2017 WITH EXPECTED IMPACT OF C. -4% ON REVENUE FOR YEAR.OUTSIDE OF SELECTIVITY, GROUP EXPECTS PERFORMANCE FOR INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION TO BE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH.FOR 2017, TARGETS UPPER END OF ITS INITIAL +20 TO +50 BPS TARGET RANGE FOR THE ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN IMPROVEMENT.THE FX IMPACT IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE -10 TO -20 BPS ON THE ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN FOR THE YEAR.

Schneider Electric finalizes sale of Telvent DTN

June 1 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric says in a statement::Schneider Electric finalizes sale of Telvent DTN to TBG AG for a total consideration of $900 million.. Formerly consolidated under the Infrastructure business of Schneider Electric, Telvent DTN generated revenues of $213 million in FY2016.. As indicated on April 3, 2017, Schneider Electric intends to use the net proceeds from this transaction in a share buyback program of around 1 billion euros over the next 24 months..

Wallix Group announces Schneider Electric chose to include WALLIX ADMINBASTION (WAB) Suite in its catalog of services

April 26 (Reuters) - Wallix Group SA ::Schneider ELECTRIC chose to include WALLIX ADMINBASTION (WAB) Suite in its catalog of services.