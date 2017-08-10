shipping corporation of India Ltd (SCI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shipping Corp of India posts June-qtr loss

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shipping Corporation of India Ltd :June quarter loss 67.2 million rupees versus profit 559.1 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 9.01 billion rupees versus 8.62 billion rupees last year.

Shipping Corp of India sells vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi'

July 7 (Reuters) - Shipping Corporation of India Ltd ::Says sold its vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi' for scrapping to its buyer on 'as is where is' basis.Says took delivery of 'MV Sci Saraswati', support vessel of 3,719 DWT capacity.

Shipping Corporation of India posts loss in Sept qtr

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd : Sept quarter net loss 200 million rupees . Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.91 billion rupees .Sept quarter total income from operations 7.59 billion rupees.

Shipping Corp of India held talks with Islamic Republic Of Iran Shipping Line about feasibility of revival of ops by JV

shipping corporation of India Ltd : Clarifies on news item "SCI plans to revive JV in Iran", . co, Islamic Republic Of Iran Shipping Line held discussions about feasibility of revival of operations by the JV .

Shipping Corp of India June-qtr profit falls about 73 pct

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees; total income from operations 8.40 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 2.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.85 billion rupees .

Shreyas Shipping & logistics partners with SCI to strengthen coastal shipping

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd : & logistics - partners with sci to strengthen coastal shipping and expand its presence by covering new ports on east-west trade lane .

Bharat Wire Ropes says it has been awarded with two rate contracts

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd : Have been awarded with two rate contracts from shipping Corp of India limited and Dredging Corp of India limited . .