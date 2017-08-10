Edition:
shipping corporation of India Ltd (SCI.NS)

SCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

90.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.65 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
Rs90.90
Open
Rs90.95
Day's High
Rs91.75
Day's Low
Rs89.70
Volume
220,476
Avg. Vol
1,510,334
52-wk High
Rs102.60
52-wk Low
Rs55.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shipping Corp of India posts June-qtr loss
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 06:55am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shipping Corporation of India Ltd :June quarter loss 67.2 million rupees versus profit 559.1 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 9.01 billion rupees versus 8.62 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Shipping Corp of India sells vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi'
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 07:46am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Shipping Corporation of India Ltd ::Says sold its vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi' for scrapping to its buyer on 'as is where is' basis.Says took delivery of 'MV Sci Saraswati', support vessel of 3,719 DWT capacity.  Full Article

Shipping Corporation of India posts loss in Sept qtr
Wednesday, 16 Nov 2016 07:55am EST 

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd : Sept quarter net loss 200 million rupees . Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.91 billion rupees .Sept quarter total income from operations 7.59 billion rupees.  Full Article

Shipping Corp of India held talks with Islamic Republic Of Iran Shipping Line about feasibility of revival of ops by JV
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 05:09am EDT 

shipping corporation of India Ltd : Clarifies on news item "SCI plans to revive JV in Iran", . co, Islamic Republic Of Iran Shipping Line held discussions about feasibility of revival of operations by the JV .  Full Article

Shipping Corp of India June-qtr profit falls about 73 pct
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 08:56am EDT 

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees; total income from operations 8.40 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 2.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.85 billion rupees .  Full Article

Shreyas Shipping & logistics partners with SCI to strengthen coastal shipping
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 06:46am EDT 

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd : & logistics - partners with sci to strengthen coastal shipping and expand its presence by covering new ports on east-west trade lane .  Full Article

Bharat Wire Ropes says it has been awarded with two rate contracts
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 04:22am EDT 

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd : Have been awarded with two rate contracts from shipping Corp of India limited and Dredging Corp of India limited . .  Full Article

