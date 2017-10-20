Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SCIL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sembcorp Industries to form JV with Japan Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co for residential development

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd :Joint Venture With Japan Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co. for proposed residential development in Vietnam.‍VSIP JSC will hold 30 percent of JV Co to be formed for residential development, with NNR holding remaining 70 percent ​.JV not expected to have material impact on EPS of Co for FY ending December 31, 2017​.‍Sembcorp development's effective interest in JV Co, VSIP JSC, is 45.2 percent ​.

Sembcorp Industries increases stake in india renewable energy business

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd ::Sembcorp increases stake in India renewable energy business to 72%.Total investment in rights issuance of approximately inr 1 billion (approximately s$ 21.4 million) was financed through internal funds.Unit subscribed to an entire rights issuance by Sembcorp Green Infra to fund co's growth in renewable sector in India.Investment not expected to have material impact on eps of sembcorp industries for financial year ending dec 31, 2017.

Sembcorp Industries says qtrly net profit S$55.3 mln vs S$86.5 mln a year ago

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd :Urban development business is expected to deliver a better performance in 2017.Qtrly turnover s$ 2.28 billion versus s$1.85 billion.Qtrly net profit s$ 55.3 million versus s$86.5 million a year ago.Interim dividend 3.0 cps.Performance of utilities' China operations in 2017 is expected to be lower than 2016.Market environment is expected to remain challenging in 2017."Second thermal power plant, sgpl, has yet to secure long-term power purchase agreements and is expected to incur losses for year"."In Singapore, centralised utilities, gas and solid waste management businesses are expected to remain steady"."Power business continues to face intense competition".

Sembcorp Industries announces issuance of subordinated perpetual securities

June 22 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd :Issuance Of Subordinated Perpetual Securities Under The Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme.issued s$200 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% subordinated perpetual securities.net proceeds arising from issue of perpetual securities will be used to refinance existing indebtedness / perpetual securities.

Sembcorp Industries says recieved award of master development rights To Andhra Pradesh Amaravati City Start-up Area

May 15 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd :Award Of Master Development Rights To Andhra Pradesh Amaravati City Start-up Area.With issuance of award, both parties will need to enter into a joint venture agreement with government of andhra pradesh.Ascendas-Singbridge and Sembcorp Development, a unit of co, jointly received letter of award for master development rights.Award was issued by government of andhra pradesh.

Sembcorp Industries sees challenging market environment in 2017

May 3 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd :Performance of Utilities' China operations in 2017 is expected to be lower than 2016.Market environment is expected to remain challenging in 2017.Urban development business is expected to deliver a better performance in 2017.Global exploration and production spending for marine business is expected to increase in 2017, compared to last two years.In singapore, centralised utilities, gas and solid waste management businesses are expected to remain steady in FY2017.As spot and short-term power tariffs remain weak, india's sgpl performance is expected to be "adversely affected".

Sembcorp Industries says qtrly net profit S$119.1 million versus S$107 million

May 3 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd :Qtrly net profit s$ 119.1 million versus s$107 million.Qtrly turnover s$ 2.14 billion versus s$1.90 billion.

Sembcorp Industries announces retirement independent director of company

April 19 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd ::Retirement of Bobby Chin Yoke Choong as an independent director of company.Neil Mcgregor succeeding Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp Industries' group president and CEO on april 1, 2017.Yap Chee Keong has been appointed to succeed Chin as audit committee chairman.

Sembcorp Industries wins India wind power project with close to 250 megawatts capacity

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Sembcorp Wins India Wind Power Project With Close To 250 Megawatts Capacity . Sembcorp's renewable energy business in India has won a bid for a new wind power project with close to 250 megawatts in capacity . Total project cost is estimated to be around inr 19 billion . this is expected to be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt . Project is expected to be developed in phases and fully commissioned in second half of indian fy ending march 31, 2019 .Award of project is not expected to have a material impact on earnings per share of co for fy ending dec 31, 2017.

Sembcorp Industries updates on claims against co filed by Eig Management Company

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Pdf 1: Sembcorp Industries Ltd (Statement By Sembcorp Industries) . Had been named as one of several defendants in lawsuit filed by Eig Management Company Lcc and funds under its management . United States District Court, District Of Columbia dismissed claims against company filed by Eig Management Company Lcc .Claims dismissed against co filed by Eig Management Company & funds under its management pertaining to their investments in Sete Brasil.