Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO)

Shawcor Q2 earnings per share C$0.23

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shawcor Ltd :Shawcor Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.23.Q2 revenue C$383.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$364.7 million.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Shawcor Ltd says order backlog at June 30, 2017 of $572 million was lower than order backlog of $648 million at March 31, 2017.

Shawcor announces Q1 revenue C$359.7 million

May 9 (Reuters) - Shawcor Ltd :Shawcor Ltd. announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.22.Q1 revenue C$359.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$351 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Company's order backlog was $648 million at March 31, 2017, in line with backlog at December 31, 2016 of $650 million..

Shawcor renews agreement with ONX Canada

April 25 (Reuters) - Shawcor Ltd -:Shawcor renews agreement with ONX Canada.

Shawcor announces contract to provide pipe coating services for Thailand’S fifth transmission pipeline project

Shawcor Ltd : Shawcor announces contract to provide pipe coating services for Thailand’S fifth transmission pipeline project . Shawcor Ltd says contract is expected to commence in Q4 2017 and to be completed by Q4 2018 . Shawcor Ltd - contract will be executed in Shawcor's coating facilities in Malaysia . Contract is in excess of C$40 million .Contract is from Marubeni-Itochu tubulars Asia PTE Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

Shawcor Q4 EPS C$0.42

Shawcor Ltd : Shawcor ltd. Announces fourth quarter 2016 results . Q4 earnings per share c$0.42 . Q4 revenue c$329.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$280.9 million . Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Shawcor Ltd says Gary Love will retire as senior vice president, finance and chief financial officer effective may 1, 2017 . Order backlog was $650 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of 7% from $606 million at September 30, 2016 .Shawcor Ltd says Gaston Tano will succeed Gary Love as senior vp, finance and CFO.

Shawcor announces cdn $150 million offering of common shares

Shawcor Ltd : Says Co anticipates using net proceeds to repay outstanding revolving debt in normal course . Underwriters to purchase on a bought deal basis and sell to public 4.6 million shares of Shawcor at a price of cdn $32.80 per common share .Announces cdn $150 million offering of common shares.

Shawcor Ltd posts Q3 loss per share C$2.69

Shawcor Ltd : Shawcor Ltd announces third quarter 2016 results . Q3 loss per share C$2.69 . Q3 revenue C$259.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$290 million . Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Co's order backlog was $606 million at September 30, 2016, an increase of $100 million or 20 pct from $506 million at June 30, 2016.

Shawcor Ltd posts Q2 loss per share C$0.65

Shawcor Ltd : Shawcor Ltd announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 loss per share C$0.65 . Q2 revenue fell 36 percent to C$255.4 million .Shawcor Ltd says order backlog at June 30, 2016 of $506 million improved by 41 pct from $358 million at March 31, 2016.

Shawcor reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.12

Shawcor Ltd : Q1 earnings per share c$0.12 . Q1 revenue fell 23 percent to C$366 million . Order backlog was $358 million at March 31, 2016, down from $452 million at December 31, 2015 .Financial performance will decline materially during Q2 and company expects to report a significant operating loss.

Shawcor Ltd. announces amendments to its senior notes agreement and credit facility

Shawcor Ltd : Shawcor Ltd. announces amendments to its senior notes agreement and credit facility . Shawcor Ltd - Increase in permitted total debt to EBITDA covenant to 4.25 to 1.00 for fiscal quarters ending Sept 30, 2016 and Dec 31, 2016 . Shawcor Ltd - Amendments to agreements include reduction in size of credit facility from US$400 million to US$325 million .Shawcor Ltd says will incur fees and expenses to implement these amendments of approximately US$1.5 million in Q2 of 2016.