Scor SE (SCOR.PA)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - SCOR ::SCOR INVESTMENT PARTNERS RAISES EUR 500 MILLION WITH THE SCOR ESTATE LOANS III FUND.‍​.

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Scor SE ::SCOR CONTINUES TO PURSUE "VISION IN ACTION" FOLLOWING RECENT NATURAL CATASTROPHES.‍HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA ARE EXPECTED TO REPRESENT AN EARNINGS EVENT RATHER THAN A CAPITAL EVENT FOR SCOR IN Q3 OF 2017​.IMPACT OF HURRICANE MARIA IS CURRENTLY UNDER ASSESSMENT, BUT IS NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE THESE PERSPECTIVES.DIVIDEND POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED AND SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IS MAINTAINED.‍AT THIS STAGE GROUP'S SOLVENCY POSITION REMAINS STRONG AND WITHIN ITS OPTIMAL SOLVENCY RANGE​.SCOR DOES NOT EXPECT ITS FINANCIAL RATINGS TO BE AFFECTED..‍CAPITAL SHIELD STRATEGY PUT IN PLACE BY GROUP AS ONE OF ITS FOUR CORNERSTONES WILL PROTECT GROUP AS EXPECTED​.LIKELIHOOD OF CONTINGENT CAPITAL FACILITY BEING TRIGGERED IN 2017 IS EXTREMELY REMOTE.‍CAPITAL SHIELD WILL REMAIN EFFECTIVE TO PROTECT GROUP FROM OCCURRENCE OF FURTHER EVENTS IN 2017​.

Sept 6 (Reuters) - SCOR ::THE GROUP ANNOUNCES IT CURRENTLY HAS NO DIRECT INVESTMENT IN COMPANIES WITH THERMAL COAL REVENUES OF MORE THAN 30% OF TOTAL REVENUES.UNDERTAKES NOT TO MAKE NEW INVESTMENTS IN THESE COMPANIES IN THE FUTURE.

Sept 6 (Reuters) - SCOR SE : :‍CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING PROFITABILITY AND SOLVENCY TARGETS OVER COURSE OF "VISION IN ACTION" PLAN​.

July 27 (Reuters) - SCOR SE ::SCOR LAUNCHES A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR UP TO EUR 200 MILLION.

July 27 (Reuters) - Scor : :H1 ‍NET INCOME OF EUR 292 MILLION​.‍ROBUST ESTIMATED SOLVENCY RATIO OF 226% AT 30 JUNE 2017​.H1 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY AT 9.1‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 8.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO.SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM TO COMMENCE ON 27 JULY 2017, FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 200 MILLION OVER NEXT 24 MONTHS.COST RATIO DECREASES TO 4.9% OF PREMIUMS IN H1 2017, COMPARED TO 5.1% IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016.H1 P&C GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR 3.12‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.80 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 P&C NET COMBINED RATIO OF ‍​93.5 PERCENT VERSUS 93.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO.H1 LIFE GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR ‍​4.40 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.93 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR ‍7.52​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.74 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING RESULTS EUR 462 MILLION VERSUS EUR 466 MILLION YEAR AGO.GLOBAL LIFE FULL-YEAR 2017 PREMIUM GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO NORMALIZE, IN LINE WITH "VISION IN ACTION" ANNUAL PREMIUM GROWTH ASSUMPTION.

July 17 (Reuters) - Scor ::SCOR ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT WITH THE FNMF AND MATMUT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF MUTRÉ.RATIFICATION OF AGREEMENT BY MUTRÉ'S OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IS EXPECTED IN OCTOBER 2017.TRANSACTION WOULD BE FINALIZED IN EARLY JANUARY 2018.

April 27 (Reuters) - Scor : :Q1 gross written premiums 3.74 billion euros ($4.08 billion) versus 3.28 billion euros year ago.Q1 P&C gross written premiums 1.56 billion euros versus 1.38 billion euros year ago.Q1 P&C combined ratio of 94.5 percent versus 89.7 percent year ago.Q1 net income 140 million euros versus 170 million euros year ago.Q1 operating results 206 million euros versus 283 million euros year ago.Q1 life gross written premiums 2.18 billion euros versus 1.91 billion euros year ago.Q1 annualized return on equity at 8.6 percent versus 11.2 percent year ago.Full-Year 2017 premium growth is expected to normalize, in line with the "vision in action" annual premium growth assumption.As at 31 March 2017, the expected financial cash flows over the next 24 months stand at 6.1 billion euros (including cash, coupons and redemptions).Scor reaffirms its ambition for share buybacks.Scor global investments continues to reinforce its ESG policy and announces its full divestment from tobacco companies.Undertakes across its entire invested assets portfolio to make no new financial investment in such companies in the future.

Scor says excess capital decision could happen at any point in time - conf call

Scor SE : Says excess capital decision could happen at any point in time - conf call . Says nothing on the horizon regarding M&A - conf call Further company coverage: [SCOR.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Scor SE : 2016 annual results: Scor records net income of 603 million euros, increases its dividend to 1.65 euros and envisages share buy-backs . Gross written premiums reach 13,826 million euros in 2016, up 5.3 pct at constant exchange rates compared to 2015 . Scor - could consider share buy-backs over next 24 months . Q4 gross written premiums 3.6 billion euros versus 3.43 billion euros year ago . Q4 gross written premiums 3.61 billion euros versus 3.43 billion euros year ago . Scor - SCOR is well on track to reach its strategic targets for "vision in action" . Q4 net income 165 million euros versus 150 million euros year ago . Scor's financial leverage stands at 24.4 pct at 31 December 2016 . Q4 P&C gross written premiums 1.40 billion euros versus 1.37 billion euros year ago . Q4 life gross written premiums 2.21 billion euros versus 2.06 billion euros year ago . 2016 net combined ratio of 93.1 percent versus 91.1 percent year ago . Estimated solvency ratio at 31 December 2016 stands at 225 pct compared to 211 pct at year-end 2015, above the optimal range of 185 pct - 220 pct as defined in “vision in action” plan .Scor to benefit from the foreseeable increase in interest rates in 2017.