Softcat PLC (SCTS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Softcat Plc says FY ‍revenue up 23.8 pct to 832.5 mln stg

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc ::SOFTCAT PLC - FY ‍REVENUE UP 23.8% TO £832.5M (2016: £672.4M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - FY ‍GROSS PROFIT UP 12.9% TO £136.3M (2016: £120.7M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍FY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN DOWN 1.6% PTS TO 16.4% (2016: 18.0%)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍FY OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 18.9% TO £50.2M (2016: £42.2M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - FY ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT UP 10.1% TO £51.5M (2016: £46.8M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍NET CASH POSITION AT YEAR END OF £61.6M, AFTER PAYMENT OF £40.9M DIVIDENDS DURING 2017​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍FY CUSTOMER NUMBERS UP 6.0% TO 13,000 (2016: 12,200), GROSS PROFIT PER CUSTOMER GROWTH OF 6.5%, TO £10,500 (2016: £9,900)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍TOTAL DIVIDEND RELATING TO 2017 UP 15% TO 22.5P (2016: 19.5P)​.

Softcat appoints CEO Hellawell as chairman

May 24 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc :Softcat announces that Martin Hellawell has decided to step down as chief executive officer once a successor is in place.Board intends to appoint Martin to take over as non-executive chairman and martin has agreed to do so.Brian Wallace, currently non-executive chairman, would then retire from board.Search for new chief executive officer will be led by brian wallace and lee ginsberg, senior independent director.

Softcat H1 adjusted operating profit up 9.4 pct

Softcat Plc : H1 revenue of 378.5 million pounds versus 293.6 million pounds year ago . H1 adjusted operating profit of 21.4 million pounds versus 19.5 million pounds year ago . Says interim dividend of 2.9 pence per share to be paid on April 28, 2017 . Says board is confident of meeting its expectations for full year .Says trading in first six weeks of second half has been strong.

Softcat PLC declares interim dividend

Softcat PLC:Declares interim dividend of 1.70p per share, amounting in total to 3.33 mln pounds.Says interim dividend will be payable on April 29, 2016 to shareholders whose names are on register at the close of April 1, 2016.