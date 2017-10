Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (SDCH.NS)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd :June quarter profit 234 million rupees versus profit of 313.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.70 billion rupees versus 3.60 billion rupees year ago.

May 26 (Reuters) - Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd :March quarter profit 190.9 million rupees versus profit 219.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 3.34 billion rupees versus 3.18 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.