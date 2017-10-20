K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

K+S, lobby group BUND to discuss settlment in waste water row

Oct 20 (Reuters) - K+S :Says to start settlement talks with German environmental lobby group BUND over‍​ waste water disposal.

K+S CEO doesn't rule out job cuts during transformation phase

Oct 9 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says cannot rule out job cuts during transformation phase.

K+S CEO says believes potash prices will rise

Aug 15 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says it's fair to believe in rising potash prices but not rocketing prices.CEO says expects Brazil demand to ease in H2 from high H1 level, but Brazil will remain strong.CFO says company is far away from running out of cash.CFO says cannot rule out further credit rating action but is positive for the future.

K+S CEO says no news on search for anchor investor

May 18 (Reuters) - K&S Ag CEO Burkhard Lohr, speaking at the BMO investor conference in New York, said::Potash storage in US is 'not a problem at all for us'.Said search for anchor investor nothing new, started looking couple years ago.Said will answer what to do with salt business this fall.

K+S says strategy review to shed light on value of salt business

May 10 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says will have negative result with Bethune mine in 2017, positive EBITDA from 2018, positive EBIT from 2019.CFO says strategy review will answer the question over how to reflect value of salt business in share price.CEO says will have negative result in 2017 from new bethune mine, to be EBITDA positive from 2018, EBIT positive in 2019.

K+S sees further savings potential, but no big programme planned - CFO

K+S CFO : CFO says currently no further big savings programme planned . CFO says have however identified further savings potential in medium 2-digit million euro range

K+S names Andreas Kreimeyer as new supervisory board Chairman

K+S : Says Andreas Kreimeyer to become new supervisory board Chairman . Says Andreas Kreimeyer to replace Ralf Bethke in May 2017 . Thomas Koelbl proposed as new supervisory board member

K+S to flood gas cavern with saline solution

K+S : Says has started to transport saturated saline water from potash production at the Werra plant to Bernburg . Says gas cavern to be flooded with saline solution . Says appropriate permit has now been issued by the Saxony-Anhalt state authority for geology and mining .Says capacity of the Gnetsch brine field cavern slated for flooding is about 210,000 cubic meters.

K+S appoints Otto Lose to board of executive directors

K&S Ag : Supervisory board appoints Otto Lose to board of executive directors .From Jan. 1, 2017, he will be responsible for the business unit potash and magnesium products.

K+S says Thorsten Boeckers to succeed Burkhard Lohr as CFO in May 2017

K+S : Says Thorsten Boeckers to succeed Burkhard Lohr as CFO from Mai 12, 2017 . Says Boeckers has served as head of investor relations .Burkhard Lohr to take over as CEO, as previously announced [nRSD13WdQh].