K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

SDFGn.DE on Xetra

20.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.28 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
€20.66
Open
€20.70
Day's High
€21.30
Day's Low
€20.66
Volume
1,363,201
Avg. Vol
1,269,197
52-wk High
€24.95
52-wk Low
€17.88

K+S, lobby group BUND to discuss settlment in waste water row
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 04:03am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - K+S :Says to start settlement talks with German environmental lobby group BUND over‍​ waste water disposal.

K+S CEO doesn't rule out job cuts during transformation phase
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 07:57am EDT 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says cannot rule out job cuts during transformation phase.

K+S CEO says believes potash prices will rise
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 05:13am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says it's fair to believe in rising potash prices but not rocketing prices.CEO says expects Brazil demand to ease in H2 from high H1 level, but Brazil will remain strong.CFO says company is far away from running out of cash.CFO says cannot rule out further credit rating action but is positive for the future.

K+S CEO says no news on search for anchor investor
Thursday, 18 May 2017 04:30pm EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - K&S Ag CEO Burkhard Lohr, speaking at the BMO investor conference in New York, said::Potash storage in US is 'not a problem at all for us'.Said search for anchor investor nothing new, started looking couple years ago.Said will answer what to do with salt business this fall.

K+S says strategy review to shed light on value of salt business
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 07:23am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says will have negative result with Bethune mine in 2017, positive EBITDA from 2018, positive EBIT from 2019.CFO says strategy review will answer the question over how to reflect value of salt business in share price.CEO says will have negative result in 2017 from new bethune mine, to be EBITDA positive from 2018, EBIT positive in 2019.

K+S sees further savings potential, but no big programme planned - CFO
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 06:27am EDT 

K+S CFO : CFO says currently no further big savings programme planned . CFO says have however identified further savings potential in medium 2-digit million euro range Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

K+S names Andreas Kreimeyer as new supervisory board Chairman
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 07:04am EDT 

K+S : Says Andreas Kreimeyer to become new supervisory board Chairman . Says Andreas Kreimeyer to replace Ralf Bethke in May 2017 . Thomas Koelbl proposed as new supervisory board member Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

K+S to flood gas cavern with saline solution
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 04:43am EST 

K+S : Says has started to transport saturated saline water from potash production at the Werra plant to Bernburg . Says gas cavern to be flooded with saline solution . Says appropriate permit has now been issued by the Saxony-Anhalt state authority for geology and mining .Says capacity of the Gnetsch brine field cavern slated for flooding is about 210,000 cubic meters.

K+S appoints Otto Lose to board of executive directors
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 06:04am EDT 

K&S Ag : Supervisory board appoints Otto Lose to board of executive directors .From Jan. 1, 2017, he will be responsible for the business unit potash and magnesium products.

K+S says Thorsten Boeckers to succeed Burkhard Lohr as CFO in May 2017
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 12:09pm EDT 

K+S : Says Thorsten Boeckers to succeed Burkhard Lohr as CFO from Mai 12, 2017 . Says Boeckers has served as head of investor relations .Burkhard Lohr to take over as CEO, as previously announced [nRSD13WdQh].

