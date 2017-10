Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Synergie to acquire 80 pct of Völker in Austria‍​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - SYNERGIE SE ::SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TAKE 80 PERCENT OF COMPANY VÖLKER IN AUSTRIA‍​.

Synergie H1 net profit group share rises to 35.3‍​ million euros

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SYNERGIE SE ::REPORTS H1 RESULTS‍​.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 35.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​52.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 TURNOVER EUR ‍​1,10 BILLION VERSUS EUR 942.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.AIMS FOR TURNOVER OF OVER EUR 2.2 BILLION IN 2017 AND IMPROVEMENT IN PROFITABILITY.

Synergie consolidated H1 turnover rises 16.4% to 1.1 billion euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Synergie SE ::CONSOLIDATED H1 2017 TURNOVER OF EUR 1.1 BILLION, UP 16.4% FROM 2016.OBJECTIVE OF ACHIEVING TURNOVER OF OVER EUR 2.2 BILLION OVER CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.EXPECTS A NET IMPROVEMENT OF ITS PROFITABILITY IN CURRENT FY.

April 26 (Reuters) - Synergie SE ::Strong growth in turnover in the first quarter: EUR 516.1 million ($561.26 million) (+18 pct).

Synergie SE : FY net income is 65.0 million euros ($69.3 million) versus 60.1 million euros a year ago . FY operating profit is 96.0 million euros versus 89.0 million euros a year ago . A dividend of 0.60 euros will be proposed at shareholders' meeting of June 14, 2017, with a payment date of June 23, 2017 .Synergie aims to achieve turnover of 2.2 billion euros in current financial year.

Synergie SA : Turnover of 1.99 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in 2016, up 10.7 pct in relation to 2015 (+10.3 pct on a like-for-like basis) .Aims to generate turnover of around 2.2 billion euros over current financial year.

Synergie SA : H1 sales 942.7 million euros ($1.04 billion) versus 859 million euros year ago .Has objective of achieving turnover of 2 billion euros over current financial year.

Synergie SA:Aims to achieve turnover of close to 2 billion euro in this financial year.FY 2016 turnover of 1.91 bln euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.60 per share.

Synergie SA:Aims to generate turnover of 2 billion euros over current financial year.FY 2016 revenue 1,913 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.