SDL PLC (SDL.L)

SDL expects to see improved profit performance in second-half.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SDL Plc :Hy revenue from continuing operations up 15.5% to £139.1 million (1h16: £120.4 million), up 4.9% at constant currency.Hy profit before tax from continuing operations 5.7 million pounds versus 4.9 million pounds.Hy adjusted earnings per ordinary share 6.95 pence.Do expect an improved profit performance in second half.Made considered decision to maintain investment plans for second half.

SDL Plc says CFO to take temporary leave of absence

June 16 (Reuters) - SDL Plc ::Dominic Lavelle, chief financial officer, to take temporary leave of absence​.In his absence, Xenia Walters will re-join SDL assuming Dominic's responsibilities on an interim basis​.

SDL agrees to sell social intelligence activities businesses

April 20 (Reuters) - SDL Plc ::Disposal of social intelligence.Announces an agreement to sell its social intelligence activities to Social Data Intelligence LLC .Completion of transaction is expected on May 2, 2017.Immediate cash consideration for social intelligence business disposal is 1 stg.Has agreed to subscribe for a $1 million unsecured 2027 loan note issued by SDIL.

SDL reports adjusted pretax profit of 27 mln stg

Sdl Plc : Total dividend up 11.4 percent to 6.2 pence per share . Adjusted pbta for continuing operations of £27.0 million (2015: £24.2 million), total £2.5 million (2015: £20.6 million) . Revenue from continuing operations up 10% at £264.7 million (2015: £240.4 million), including some benefit from foreign exchange tailwinds . Adjusted continuing operations earnings per share of 26.58 pence (2015: 21.17 pence) . Board remains confident of another year of profitable growth which is reflected in proposed realignment of our dividend. .2017 is year of execution. There is still work to do.

Sdl names new chief product officer

Sdl Plc : SDL expands executive team with new chief product officer . Jim Saunders to lead product strategy and development .Saunders will report to Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL.

SDL says FY pretax profit to be slightly ahead of expectations

SDL Plc : 2016 year-end trading update . Continuing operations revenue and profit before taxation, amortisation of intangible assets and one-off costs are both expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations. . Whilst there has been some foreign exchange tailwind at top line, because a large proportion of our costs are denominated in foreign currencies . PBTA margin % is anticipated to be in line with market expectations. . Good progress continues to be made in executing new strategic plan. .All businesses have performed well, with strengthened recurring and repeat revenues evidenced..

SDL PLC signs agreement with flydubai

SDL PLC :SDL PLC says has signed an agreement with flydubai, a Dubai-based airline, to use SDL web to support way its customers consume information.

SDL H1 revenue from cont ops flat at 120.4 mln stg

Sdl Plc : HY results in line with management expectations . HY revenue from continuing operations £120.4 million versus £120.7 million a year ago . "Do not expect a material impact on our business from an operational perspective" from brexit . HY profit before tax, amortisation and one-off items (pbta) for continuing operations £11.6 million . Disposal of non-core businesses progressing . "We have considered operational implications of brexit" ."Outlook for business remains solid".

SDL PLC announces appointment of Chief Executive Officer

SDL PLC:Announces the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer.Says Adolfo Hernandez will join the Board and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on 18 April 2016.