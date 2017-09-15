Schroders PLC (SDR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Schroders says to pay for all external research costs under Mifid II rules

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Schroders :Says to pay for all external research costs under Mifid II rules..

Schroders CEO says equity inflows positive since start of year

Schroders : CEO says has seen positive inflows into equity products in Q1. . Says positive fund performance over 1-, 3- and 5-years to help drive flows in 2017. . Says backs move to transparency on fees, but should keep transaction costs separate. .Says firm has no plans to change its handling of research costs from the current structure; will pay for some itself, charge rest to clients..

Fund manager Schroders says FY pretax profit up 5 pct

British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 5 percent rise in full-year pretax profit after market gains, client inflows and acquisitions helped boost total assets to a record high. The company said full-year pretax profit was 618.1 million pounds ($758.41 million), up from 589 million pounds in 2015, helping underpin a final dividend of 64 pence per share, to take the total dividend for the year to 93 pence, up 7 percent on the year. Schroders said assets under management and administration at year-end were 397.1 billion pounds, up 27 percent, helped by a 42 billion pound boost as a result of weakness in the value of sterling after Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Net inflows over the year were 1.1 billion pounds, as demand from institutional clients more than offset outflows from retail clients and wealth management. Acquisitions added a further 6.7 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.8150 pounds) (Reporting By Simon Jessop. Editing by Andrew MacAskill) ((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com;)):.

Schroders CEO says retail demand holding up after Brexit vote

Schroders Plc : CEO Peter Harrison says multi-asset funds in favour; saw outflows from Australia clients, but Asian demand still on-track. . CEO says intermediary outflows focused on equities, but post Brexit has seen no noticeable deterioration in retail demand. .CEO says technology investment the main drag on profit..

UK's FCA says Damian Clarke sentenced for insider dealing

Financial Conduct Authority : Former equities trader at Schroders Investment Management sentenced for insider dealing . Damian Clarke has today been sentenced to two years imprisonment having pleaded guilty to nine counts of insider dealing . Offences were committed over a 9 year period between october 2003 and november 2012 & total profits made from clarke's insider dealing amount to at least £155,161.98 (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).