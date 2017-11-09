Superdry PLC (SDRY.L)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc ::SUPERGROUP PLC - BOARD ANTICIPATES THAT UNDERLYING FULL YEAR PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS.SUPERGROUP PLC - HY UNDERLYING PROFIT, AFTER DISTRIBUTION CENTRE MIGRATION COSTS, DEVELOPMENT MARKET INVESTMENT REFERRED TO ABOVE, TO BE £25M - £26M.HY REPORTED GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY 20.4 PERCENT TO £402.0 MLM.
June 29 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc ::FY pretax profit rose 53.1 percent to 84.8 million stg.Key highlights of unaudited FY17 results following a random theft of draft of preliminary results for 52 week period ended 29 April 2017 from an employee.FY revenue up 27.4 percent to 752.0 mln stg, with retail like-for-like 4 sales growth up 12.7 percent.FY18 full year underlying profit before tax expected to be in line with market expectations.
May 11 (Reuters) - SuperGroup :Group revenues for full year increased by 27.2% to £750.6m.Within retail, strong positive sales momentum has been maintained throughout Q4, delivering lfl sales of 9.4%.Positive lfl sales in each of group's sales channels in Q4.Full year like-for-like growth of 12.7%.Wholesale revenue maintained levels of growth delivered in first half year, growing on a full year basis by 42.9%.In line with guidance, gross margin performance across group's sales channels have been broadly flat year on year across second half.Group level gross margins are anticipated to decline on a full year basis in range of 120 bps to 140 bps.Anticipates that full year profit will be in range of £86m - £87m in line with market expectation.We remain confident in continued delivery of sustainable revenue and profit growth.
Supergroup Plc : Fy pretax profit 55.4 million stg versus 59.5 million stg year ago . Fy underlying pretax profit rose 14.6 percent to 72.4 million stg . Fy revenue rose 22.8 percent to 597.5 million stg . Final dividend 17 penceper share . Total dividend 23.2 penceper share . Full year results for year ended 30 april 2016 1 . First special dividend of 20.0p per share augments maiden full year ordinary dividend of 23.2p per share . Revenue up 21.3% to £590.1m . Underlying profit before income tax up 16.3% to £73.5m .Looking forward, notwithstanding current economic uncertainty, we remain well placed.
SuperGroup : Group revenues for full year increased by 21.1% to £589.5m . Retail division increased revenues by 24.5% . Wholesale revenue growth of 13.7% for full year . Anticipate delivering margin accretion towards top end of full year guidance of 40-60 bps . Profit for 52 week period is expected to be in range £72.5m and £74.0m . Q4 total retail sales up 29.9 percent .Q4 lfl sales up 15.4 percent.
