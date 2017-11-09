Superdry PLC (SDRY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Supergroup sees underlying FY PBT in line with market expectations​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc ::SUPERGROUP PLC - ‍BOARD ANTICIPATES THAT UNDERLYING FULL YEAR PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​.SUPERGROUP PLC - HY UNDERLYING PROFIT, AFTER DISTRIBUTION CENTRE MIGRATION COSTS, DEVELOPMENT MARKET INVESTMENT REFERRED TO ABOVE, TO BE £25M - £26M​.HY ‍REPORTED GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY 20.4 PERCENT TO £402.0 MLM​.

Supergroup says FY pretax profit up 53.1 percent to 84.8 mln stg

June 29 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc ::FY pretax profit rose 53.1 percent to 84.8 million stg.Key highlights of unaudited FY17 results following a random theft of draft of preliminary results for 52 week period ended 29 April 2017 from an employee.FY revenue up 27.4 percent to 752.0 mln stg, with retail like-for-like 4 sales growth up 12.7 percent.FY18 full year underlying profit before tax expected to be in line with market expectations.

SuperGroup sees full year profit in line with market expectations

May 11 (Reuters) - SuperGroup :Group revenues for full year increased by 27.2% to £750.6m.Within retail, strong positive sales momentum has been maintained throughout Q4, delivering lfl sales of 9.4%.Positive lfl sales in each of group's sales channels in Q4.Full year like-for-like growth of 12.7%.Wholesale revenue maintained levels of growth delivered in first half year, growing on a full year basis by 42.9%.In line with guidance, gross margin performance across group's sales channels have been broadly flat year on year across second half.Group level gross margins are anticipated to decline on a full year basis in range of 120 bps to 140 bps.Anticipates that full year profit will be in range of £86m - £87m in line with market expectation.We remain confident in continued delivery of sustainable revenue and profit growth.

Supergroup to pay special dividend after adjusted profit rise

Supergroup Plc : Fy pretax profit 55.4 million stg versus 59.5 million stg year ago . Fy underlying pretax profit rose 14.6 percent to 72.4 million stg . Fy revenue rose 22.8 percent to 597.5 million stg . Final dividend 17 penceper share . Total dividend 23.2 penceper share . Full year results for year ended 30 april 2016 1 . First special dividend of 20.0p per share augments maiden full year ordinary dividend of 23.2p per share . Revenue up 21.3% to £590.1m . Underlying profit before income tax up 16.3% to £73.5m .Looking forward, notwithstanding current economic uncertainty, we remain well placed.

Supergroup expects full year profit of up to 74 mln stg

SuperGroup : Group revenues for full year increased by 21.1% to £589.5m . Retail division increased revenues by 24.5% . Wholesale revenue growth of 13.7% for full year . Anticipate delivering margin accretion towards top end of full year guidance of 40-60 bps . Profit for 52 week period is expected to be in range £72.5m and £74.0m . Q4 total retail sales up 29.9 percent .Q4 lfl sales up 15.4 percent.