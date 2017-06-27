Edition:
Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO)

SEA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
$16.20
Open
$16.21
Day's High
$16.37
Day's Low
$16.02
Volume
32,716
Avg. Vol
69,371
52-wk High
$17.11
52-wk Low
$9.99

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canadian government issues key authorization for KSM's tailings management facility
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 04:05pm EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Seabridge Gold Inc -:Seabridge Gold-Government. Of canada issued regulatory amendment to schedule 2 of metal mining effluent regulations for co's ksm project in british columbia​.Seabridge Gold Inc - ‍amendment authorizes certain natural water bodies frequented by fish for use in a tailings management facility​.Seabridge Gold Inc - ‍regulatory amendment construction of ksm's tmf subject to strict bonding and fishery habit compensation requirements​.  Full Article

Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 mln bought deal offering of common shares
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 05:02pm EDT 

Seabridge Gold Inc : Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 million bought deal offering of common shares and a concurrent $20.0 million bought deal offering of flow-through shares . Seabridge Gold Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, one million common shares at a price of $14.30 per common shar . Seabridge Gold - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to continue to advance company's KSM and Iskut projects and for general corporate purposes . Seabridge Gold- Underwriters agreed to purchase,on bought deal private placement basis,1 million flow-through shares at price of $20.00/flow-through share .Seabridge Gold - Gross proceeds from flow-through share offering to be used to fund 2017 exploration program at co's KSM and Iskut projects in Canada.  Full Article

Seabridge Gold to acquire Snowstorm project
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 07:00am EST 

Seabridge Gold Inc : Seabridge Gold to acquire Snowstorm project . Seabridge Gold-letter of intent contemplates that co to buy all of outstanding shares of private company that owns a 100% interest in Snowstorm project . Seabridge Gold Inc - consideration agreed to be paid to Paulson is 700,000 Seabridge common shares .Seabridge Gold - consideration agreed to be paid to Paulson includes 500,000 share purchase warrants exercisable for four years at $15.65 per share.  Full Article

Seabridge Gold's 2016 drill program targets further Deep Kerr expansion
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 08:00am EDT 

Seabridge Gold Inc :Seabridge Gold's 2016 drill program targets further Deep Kerr expansion.  Full Article

Seabridge Gold Q1 loss per share c$0.05
Friday, 13 May 2016 05:22pm EDT 

Seabridge Gold Inc :Q1 loss per share c$0.05.  Full Article

BRIEF-Seabridge Gold Inc qtrly loss per share of $0.03

* Seabridge Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

