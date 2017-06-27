Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canadian government issues key authorization for KSM's tailings management facility

June 27 (Reuters) - Seabridge Gold Inc -:Seabridge Gold-Government. Of canada issued regulatory amendment to schedule 2 of metal mining effluent regulations for co's ksm project in british columbia​.Seabridge Gold Inc - ‍amendment authorizes certain natural water bodies frequented by fish for use in a tailings management facility​.Seabridge Gold Inc - ‍regulatory amendment construction of ksm's tmf subject to strict bonding and fishery habit compensation requirements​.

Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 mln bought deal offering of common shares

Seabridge Gold Inc : Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 million bought deal offering of common shares and a concurrent $20.0 million bought deal offering of flow-through shares . Seabridge Gold Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, one million common shares at a price of $14.30 per common shar . Seabridge Gold - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to continue to advance company's KSM and Iskut projects and for general corporate purposes . Seabridge Gold- Underwriters agreed to purchase,on bought deal private placement basis,1 million flow-through shares at price of $20.00/flow-through share .Seabridge Gold - Gross proceeds from flow-through share offering to be used to fund 2017 exploration program at co's KSM and Iskut projects in Canada.

Seabridge Gold to acquire Snowstorm project

Seabridge Gold Inc : Seabridge Gold to acquire Snowstorm project . Seabridge Gold-letter of intent contemplates that co to buy all of outstanding shares of private company that owns a 100% interest in Snowstorm project . Seabridge Gold Inc - consideration agreed to be paid to Paulson is 700,000 Seabridge common shares .Seabridge Gold - consideration agreed to be paid to Paulson includes 500,000 share purchase warrants exercisable for four years at $15.65 per share.

Seabridge Gold's 2016 drill program targets further Deep Kerr expansion

Seabridge Gold Inc :Seabridge Gold's 2016 drill program targets further Deep Kerr expansion.

Seabridge Gold Q1 loss per share c$0.05

Seabridge Gold Inc :Q1 loss per share c$0.05.