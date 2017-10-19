SEB SA (SEBF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zhejiang Supor to buy electric appliance firm for 274 mln yuan

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>::Says co plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based electric appliance firm from co's controlling shareholder SEB INTERNATIONALE S.A.S, at price of 274 million yuan .

Zhejiang Supor to acquire business related to WMF products for Chinese consumer

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>:* Says it will acquire business related to WMF products for Chinese consumer, with an estimated price of 118.7 million yuan, from Shanghai-based commercial firm .

Seb H1 net profit rises to 83 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - SEB SA ::H1 SALES: €2,941M, +35.9% AND +10.1% LFL‍​.H1 NET PROFIT: €83M, +33.7%.H1 OPERATING RESULT FROM ACTIVITY: • €213M AFTER IMPACTS OF WMF PPA, +24.1%.SEES FOR FY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH EXCEEDING 7% AND, ON THE BASIS OF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, AN INCREASE IN PUBLISHED REVENUE BY MORE THAN 30%‍​.SEES FOR FY OPERATING RESULT FROM ACTIVITY, EXCLUDING ONE-OFF IMPACTS OF WMF PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION, SHOULD GROW BY AT LEAST 30%‍​.CONSOLIDATION OF WMF EXPECTED TO HAVE ACCRETIVE IMPACT OF MORE THAN 20% BEFORE THE IMPACT OF PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION ON NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM 2017 ONWARDS.

Seb acquires Swizzz Prozzz in Switzerland

June 12 (Reuters) - SEB SA ::ACQUISITION OF SWIZZZ PROZZZ IN SWITZERLAND.

Sanyei JV to transfer WMF and Silit brand sales business in Japan to Groupe SEB Japan

June 1(Reuters) - Sanyei Corp <8119.T>:Says its kitchen goods joint venture (JV), which was established by the company and Germany WMF Group GmbH (WMF), will transfer WMF and Silit brand sales business in Japan to Groupe SEB Japan, an affiliated company of WMF.Transaction date on Oct. 1.

SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue

May 22 (Reuters) - SEB SA :SEB: SUCCESSFUL NEW BOND ISSUE: €500 MILLIONS, 7 YEARS.NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE.ORDERBOOK ATTESTS AGAIN TO INVESTORS' CONFIDENCE IN GROUPE SEB'S STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK.BOND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NYSE EURONEXT PARIS ON MAY 31(ST), 2017.BOND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NYSE EURONEXT PARIS ON MAY 31(ST), 2017.

Zhejiang Supor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25

May 18 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25.

SEB Q1 sales rise to 1.53 billion euros

April 27 (Reuters) - SEB SA ::Q1 sales EUR 1.53 billion ($1.66 billion) versus EUR 1.12 billion year ago.Q1 is not representative of FY and thus should not be extrapolated to the coming months, but the quality of the performances recorded at end-march bodes well for the future.At March 31, 2017, net financial debt stood at 1,902 million euros, down 117 million euros on end-December 2016.

Zhejiang Supor sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-30 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>: :* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 470.5 million yuan to 611.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (470.5 million yuan).* Comments that increased sales in domestic cooker and small household appliances market is the main reason for the forecast.

SEB FY net profit up 26 pct at 259 million euros

SEB SA : FY sales: 5.00 billion euros ($5.29 billion), +4.8 pct as reported and +6.1 pct like-for-like . FY operating result from activity: 505 million euros, +18 pct as reported +47 pct lfl . FY net profit: 259 million euros, +26 pct . In 2017 the group is aiming for further organic sales growth and an increase in its operating result from activity, in its former scope as well as in its new configuration. . Decided to propose to the annual general meeting of May 11, 2017 the distribution of a dividend of 1.72 euro per share in respect of the 2016 financial year, an increase of 11.7 pct .Confirms that the consolidation of WMF should be accretive by over 20 pct - before the impact of the purchase price allocation - on earnings per share as of 2017.