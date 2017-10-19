SEB SA (SEBF.PA)
163.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.15 (-0.09%)
€163.65
€163.60
€164.30
€162.65
30,335
43,647
€169.90
€115.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zhejiang Supor to buy electric appliance firm for 274 mln yuan
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>::Says co plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based electric appliance firm from co's controlling shareholder SEB INTERNATIONALE S.A.S, at price of 274 million yuan . Full Article
Zhejiang Supor to acquire business related to WMF products for Chinese consumer
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>:* Says it will acquire business related to WMF products for Chinese consumer, with an estimated price of 118.7 million yuan, from Shanghai-based commercial firm . Full Article
Seb H1 net profit rises to 83 million euros
July 26 (Reuters) - SEB SA
Seb acquires Swizzz Prozzz in Switzerland
June 12 (Reuters) - SEB SA
Sanyei JV to transfer WMF and Silit brand sales business in Japan to Groupe SEB Japan
June 1(Reuters) - Sanyei Corp <8119.T>:Says its kitchen goods joint venture (JV), which was established by the company and Germany WMF Group GmbH (WMF), will transfer WMF and Silit brand sales business in Japan to Groupe SEB Japan, an affiliated company of WMF.Transaction date on Oct. 1. Full Article
SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
May 22 (Reuters) - SEB SA
Zhejiang Supor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
May 18 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25. Full Article
SEB Q1 sales rise to 1.53 billion euros
April 27 (Reuters) - SEB SA
Zhejiang Supor sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-30 pct
April 24 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>: :* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 470.5 million yuan to 611.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (470.5 million yuan).* Comments that increased sales in domestic cooker and small household appliances market is the main reason for the forecast. Full Article
SEB FY net profit up 26 pct at 259 million euros
SEB SA