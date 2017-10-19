SEB SA (SEBF.PA)

Edition:
Zhejiang Supor to buy electric appliance firm for 274 mln yuan
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 12:04am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>::Says co plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based electric appliance firm from co's controlling shareholder SEB INTERNATIONALE S.A.S, at price of 274 million yuan .  Full Article

Zhejiang Supor to acquire business related to WMF products for Chinese consumer
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 10:19pm EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>:* Says it will acquire business related to WMF products for Chinese consumer, with an estimated price of 118.7 million yuan, from Shanghai-based commercial firm .  Full Article

Seb H1 net profit rises to 83 million euros
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 12:41am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - SEB SA ::H1 SALES: €2,941M, +35.9% AND +10.1% LFL‍​.H1 NET PROFIT: €83M, +33.7%.H1 OPERATING RESULT FROM ACTIVITY: • €213M AFTER IMPACTS OF WMF PPA, +24.1%.SEES FOR FY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH EXCEEDING 7% AND, ON THE BASIS OF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, AN INCREASE IN PUBLISHED REVENUE BY MORE THAN 30%‍​.SEES FOR FY OPERATING RESULT FROM ACTIVITY, EXCLUDING ONE-OFF IMPACTS OF WMF PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION, SHOULD GROW BY AT LEAST 30%‍​.CONSOLIDATION OF WMF EXPECTED TO HAVE ACCRETIVE IMPACT OF MORE THAN 20% BEFORE THE IMPACT OF PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION ON NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM 2017 ONWARDS.  Full Article

Seb acquires Swizzz Prozzz in Switzerland
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 03:55am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - SEB SA ::ACQUISITION OF SWIZZZ PROZZZ IN SWITZERLAND.  Full Article

Sanyei JV to transfer WMF and Silit brand sales business in Japan to Groupe SEB Japan
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 03:09am EDT 

June 1(Reuters) - Sanyei Corp <8119.T>:Says its kitchen goods joint venture (JV), which was established by the company and Germany WMF Group GmbH (WMF), will transfer WMF and Silit brand sales business in Japan to Groupe SEB Japan, an affiliated company of WMF.Transaction date on Oct. 1.  Full Article

SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
Monday, 22 May 2017 11:50am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - SEB SA :SEB: SUCCESSFUL NEW BOND ISSUE: €500 MILLIONS, 7 YEARS.NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE.ORDERBOOK ATTESTS AGAIN TO INVESTORS' CONFIDENCE IN GROUPE SEB'S STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK.BOND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NYSE EURONEXT PARIS ON MAY 31(ST), 2017.BOND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NYSE EURONEXT PARIS ON MAY 31(ST), 2017.  Full Article

Zhejiang Supor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
Thursday, 18 May 2017 06:45am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25.  Full Article

SEB Q1 sales rise to 1.53 billion euros
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 11:40am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - SEB SA ::Q1 sales EUR 1.53 billion ($1.66 billion) versus EUR 1.12 billion year ago.Q1 is not representative of FY and thus should not be extrapolated to the coming months, but the quality of the performances recorded at end-march bodes well for the future.At March 31, 2017, net financial debt stood at 1,902 million euros, down 117 million euros on end-December 2016.  Full Article

Zhejiang Supor sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-30 pct
Sunday, 23 Apr 2017 10:55pm EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>: :* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 470.5 million yuan to 611.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (470.5 million yuan).* Comments that increased sales in domestic cooker and small household appliances market is the main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

SEB FY net profit up 26 pct at 259 million euros
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 12:30am EST 

SEB SA : FY sales: 5.00 billion euros ($5.29 billion), +4.8 pct as reported and +6.1 pct like-for-like . FY operating result from activity: 505 million euros, +18 pct as reported +47 pct lfl . FY net profit: 259 million euros, +26 pct . In 2017 the group is aiming for further organic sales growth and an increase in its operating result from activity, in its former scope as well as in its new configuration. . Decided to propose to the annual general meeting of May 11, 2017 the distribution of a dividend of 1.72 euro per share in respect of the 2016 financial year, an increase of 11.7 pct .Confirms that the consolidation of WMF should be accretive by over 20 pct - before the impact of the purchase price allocation - on earnings per share as of 2017.  Full Article

