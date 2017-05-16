Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares

May 16 (Reuters) - SER EDUCACIONAL SA ::SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS.THE PRICE TO BE SET UPON BOOKBUILDING PROCEDURE .THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE OFFER, BASED ON THE INDICATIVE PRICE PER SHARE, WOULD BE 444.8 MILLION REAIS.

Ser Educacional to operate Faculdade de Sao Camilo in Belo Horizonte

Ser Educacional SA : Said on Thursday it will operate Faculdade de Sao Camilo in Belo Horizonte, the state of Minas Gerais . Faculdade de Sao Camilo currently has no students . The unit has 2 courses in operation which are recognised by the Ministry of Education .The company files a request to open 30 new courses within the unit.

Fitch assigns "A+(bra)" long term rating to Ser Educacional

Ser Educacional SA :Said on Monday that Fitch Ratings had assigned to the company an initial long term "A+(bra)" rating on the national scale.

Ser Educacional SA proposes dividend payment

Ser Educacional SA:Announces proposal of dividend payment, ad referendum of General Meeting, totaling 23.1 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.1852 real per share.Payment to be done until May 6.Record date is March 18.Ex-dividend date is March 21.