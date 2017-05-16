Edition:
Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA)

SEER3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

33.33BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.10 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
R$ 33.23
Open
R$ 33.54
Day's High
R$ 33.57
Day's Low
R$ 32.82
Volume
296,400
Avg. Vol
782,680
52-wk High
R$ 34.64
52-wk Low
R$ 16.29

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 07:49am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - SER EDUCACIONAL SA ::SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS.THE PRICE TO BE SET UPON BOOKBUILDING PROCEDURE .THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE OFFER, BASED ON THE INDICATIVE PRICE PER SHARE, WOULD BE 444.8 MILLION REAIS.  Full Article

Ser Educacional to operate Faculdade de Sao Camilo in Belo Horizonte
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 08:57am EDT 

Ser Educacional SA : Said on Thursday it will operate Faculdade de Sao Camilo in Belo Horizonte, the state of Minas Gerais . Faculdade de Sao Camilo currently has no students . The unit has 2 courses in operation which are recognised by the Ministry of Education .The company files a request to open 30 new courses within the unit.  Full Article

Fitch assigns "A+(bra)" long term rating to Ser Educacional
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 10:04am EDT 

Ser Educacional SA :Said on Monday that Fitch Ratings had assigned to the company an initial long term "A+(bra)" rating on the national scale.  Full Article

Ser Educacional SA proposes dividend payment
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 10:00am EDT 

Ser Educacional SA:Announces proposal of dividend payment, ad referendum of General Meeting, totaling 23.1 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.1852 real per share.Payment to be done until May 6.Record date is March 18.Ex-dividend date is March 21.  Full Article

Ser Educacional SA News

Brazil's Ser Educacional calls off equity sale

SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Earnings vs. Estimates

