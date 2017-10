Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIN.NS)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd :June quarter loss 235 million rupees versus loss of 162.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.10 billion rupees versus 3.03 billion rupees year ago.

May 30 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd :March quarter loss 1.50 billion rupees versus loss 119.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 3.03 billion rupees versus 3.01 billion rupees year ago.